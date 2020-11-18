What a year this County Kildare lad's having! From GAA shorts in Normal People, to the world of opera! No better man.

Paul Mescal’s workload is getting bigger all the time. The Normal People star just signed to play the male lead in the film Carmen, which will be directed by Benjamin Millepied, a former principal ballet dancer and choreographer who is married to Natalie Portman.

Carmen, according to Variety, which broke the casting news, is “a modern-day reimagining of one of the world’s most celebrated operas. Mescal will star opposite Melissa Barrera, who will play the titular role of Carmen.”

“I’m honored to have been cast alongside Melissa, an actor I greatly admire and it’s an incredible privilege to be working with Benjamin on his first feature, who has put together such an impressive creative team,” said Mescal.

Mescal is actually replacing Jamie Dornan, native of Belfast, who was originally down for the lead. No word on why JD is out and Paul is in. Filming will get underway in Australia for seven weeks starting on January 18.