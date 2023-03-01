"The Banshees of Inisherin" didn't get any love at the Screen Actors Guild Awards that were hosted last Sunday, February 26.

The Martin McDonagh film had five nominations and zero wins, not a great way to head into the Oscars in less than two weeks, but it’s highly unlikely the critically lauded film will walk away empty-handed after the biggest night of all.

At the Oscars, "Banshees" is nominated for Best Picture but isn’t expected to compete in that jam-packed category.

There’s a reasonable expectation for acting awards, though, as Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon both won BAFTAs last month for their supporting roles in "Banshees."

SAG differed, though, and gave its honors to Jamie Lee Curtis for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Ke Huy Quan for the same film.

As far as Colin Farrell’s chances for a Best Actor Oscar, they’re not great, but it’s certainly not out of the question that the "Banshees" star will get called to the stage. He’d have to overcome Austin Butler’s "Elvis" and Brendan Fraser in "The Whale," both of whom have been winning most of the awards this season.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Deadline columnist Pete Hammond reckons that Best Actor is up for grabs: "And speaking of The Whale’s Fraser, his SAG win keeps the truly rollercoaster Best Actor race on course for a collision.

"It looks like it could be anyone’s to grab at this moment, at least among three favored contenders: Fraser, who has now won Critics Choice and SAG; Austin Butler, who took Golden Globe (Drama) and BAFTA; and 'The Banshees of Inisherin’s' Colin Farrell, who took Venice and Golden Globe (comedy/musical) along with several critics group’s awards.

"It once again is wide open, but Fraser’s SAG win really gives him some key momentum here.

"A complete three-way split might mean even 'Living’s' Bill Nighy could pull off an upset for the ages. Look, anything is possible here at this juncture, except for 'Aftersun’s' Paul Mescal."

Mescal's day will come for sure. The Kildare native, only 27, is the toast of Hollywood these days for his acclaimed work in many projects, and he’s not expecting to win on his first try.

Deadline thinks Condon still has a chance at Best Supporting Actress given the upset SAG win for Curtis. As for Keoghan and fellow "Banshees" Best Supporting Actor nominee Brendan Gleeson? They shouldn’t be too worried about writing acceptance speeches.

“It seems to me Best Supporting Actor, which went to 'Everything Everywhere’s' irresistible Ke Huy Quan at SAG and just about everywhere else except BAFTA, where Barry Keoghan pulled off a surprise hometown win for 'Banshees,' is once again as close to a lock you can find in the Oscar acting races. He will win,” Hammond opined.

Time will tell. The Oscars are set for Sunday, March 12.

* This column first appeared in the March 1 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.