Irish film talent had its best day ever for Oscar nominations today, January 24, scooping more than a dozen nods across major categories.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" leads the Irish at the 2023 Oscar with nine nominations across eight categories - Actor in a Leading Role (Colin Farrell), Actor in a Supporting Role (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Actress in a Supporting Role (Kerry Condon), Directing (Martin McDonagh), Film Editing (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen), Music Original Score (Carter Burwell), Writing - Original Screenplay (Martin McDonagh), and Best Picture.

Farrell, Gleeson, Keoghan, and Condon are all likely celebrating what are their first-ever acting Oscar nominations.

With its nine nominations, "The Banshees of Inisherin" has eclipsed both "Belfast" and "In the Name of the Father" for the most Oscar-nominated Irish movie ever.

#BansheesMovie has been nominated for NINE Academy Awards including BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR Martin McDonagh, BEST ACTOR Colin Farrell, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kerry Condon! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/xjyN0Gzzqc — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 24, 2023

While "Banshees" broke Irish records at the 2023 Oscar nominations, there were huge wins for other Irish film talent as well.

"The Quiet Girl" ("An Cailín Ciúin") made history by becoming the first-ever Irish language film to receive an Oscar nomination. It is up against four other films in the International Feature Film category.

Lá dár saol! Tá #AnCailínCiúin ag dul go dtí na hOscars!! We can barely believe it…#TheQuietGirl is going to the Oscars! 🇮🇪 To be nominated by @TheAcademy in the international feature film category is a truly historic moment for Irish film and the Irish language #TírnanÓg 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bbbg4uulJ8 — An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) January 24, 2023

Co Kildare native Paul Mescal, regarded in the lead-up to the nominations as an 'outsider,' landed his first-ever Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in "Aftersun." He's up against fellow countryman Farrell in the category.

Irish editor Jonathan Redmond is nominated in the Best Editing category for "Elvis," while Irish animator Richard Baneham is nominated in the Best Visual Effects category for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

"An Irish Goodbye," filmed in Northern Ireland and starring Northern Irish actors, landed a nomination in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

While Co Kerry actress Jessie Buckley missed out on an acting nomination, her film "Women Talking" was nominated in the Best Picture category, where it's up against "The Banshees of Inisherin" and eight other films, as well as in the Adapted Screenplay category.

Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories from Thursday, March 2, through Tuesday, March 7.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.