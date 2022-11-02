"The Banshees of Inisherin" has generated all kinds of attention for its male leads, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Now Kerry Condon, the female star who plays the sister of Farrell’s character, is getting her fair dues as well.

Kerry Condon was born and raised in Thurles, County Tipperary. She’s been working steadily for many years and is probably best known for being the voice of Iron Man's cyber assistant, F.R.I.D.A.Y, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

There’s talk of an Oscar nomination for Kerry, and she admits to being thrilled at the prospect.

"That would mean so much to me," she recently told Newsweek.

"I've been watching the Oscars since I was a child. My mother is big into films so it was a big deal in our house. She'd tape the Oscars and we'd watch it the next day.

"It would be so surreal, it really would. But at the same time, I don't want to be sad. I remember my manager saying to me, 'The day the nominations come out, it's actually a really sad day for a lot of actors.' I suppose you don't think about that. All the people who didn't get nominated and how kind of sad they must feel that day, so I'm kind of conflicted you know?"

Away from the screen, Kerry told Playlist.com that she’s lived in Los Angeles for 15 years.

“But I got a farm in Seattle ’cause of my horses and I wanted to have a little animal sanctuary or whatever. But I’ve always wanted to live in America. My whole life, I’ve always felt drawn to America because I’ll be honest with you, I always kind of thought global with my career. From a very early age, I was like, ‘I’m just going to be global,’” she added. “And I also wanted to play different characters. I didn’t want to just do Irish ones.”