Ireland's "An Cailín Ciúin" ("The Quiet Girl") has made the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category for the 95th Oscars.

"The Quiet Girl" and 14 other films were announced as making the Best International Feature Film category shortlist on Wednesday, December 21.

The 15 international films that made the Oscars shortlist were chosen from 92 entries.

To be considered in the Oscars Best International Feature Film category, a film must be more than 40 minutes long, produced outside of the US, and have a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track.

"The Quiet Girl" had been selected by the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) as Ireland's nominated film for the category in August.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote. Five films from the shortlist announced on Wednesday will ultimately be nominated.

YES!!! Rinne sí é, tá #AnCailínCiúin ar an ngearrliosta! She did it! #TheQuietGirl by @ColmBairead has made it onto @TheAcademy #InternationalFeatureFilm shortlist - first time for an Irish-language film! 🙌🏻 Lá stairiúil! An historic day! 🇮🇪 We are thrilled beyond words 💚 pic.twitter.com/tHdLL34OfH — An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) December 21, 2022

"An Cailín Ciúin" ("The Quiet Girl") was directed by Colm Bairéad and produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal. The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and is also in receipt of the Irish Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.

Bairéad and Ní Chrualaoi said upon Wednesday's shortlist announcement: “We are absolutely thrilled that 'An Cailín Ciúin' / 'The Quiet Girl' has been shortlisted by the Academy for Best International Feature Film and we are particularly proud to be the first Irish-language film to have achieved this. What an historic moment for Irish-language cinema!

"We feel privileged and honoured to continue to represent Ireland as 'An Cailín Ciúin' / 'The Quiet Girl' bids to secure a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

"We couldn’t have made it this far without the incredible support of Screen Ireland, TG4, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and the hard work and dedication of our distributors. Special thanks also to the Irish Film and Television Academy for its continued support and commitment and to the audiences who came in such record numbers to see our film so far."

TG4's Executive Producer Máire Ní Chonláin said: "I would like to congratulate Colm, Cleona and Catherine, and the rest of the cast and crew of 'An Cailín Ciúin' on this wonderful news.

"TG4 are so proud of this beautiful film and we would like to thank everyone who supported it since it was first launched. 'An Cailín Ciúin' has surpassed all our expectations to date and is the first ever Irish language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar. Mo cheol sibh"

Alan Esslemont TG4 Director General said, "We are delighted to hear this good news today and I would like to congratulate Cleona and Colm and everyone involved in any way with 'An Cailín Ciúin,' the first ever Irish Language film to be shortlisted in Best International Film category.

"When TG4 began the Cine4 scheme with Screen Ireland and the BAI our vision was to win an Oscar for an Irish-Language film. Today's news brings us one step closer to that aim and is very encouraging for everybody in the Irish creative community. Comhghairdeas ó chroí!'

Based on Irish author Claire Keegan's novella "Foster," "An Cailín Ciúin" is an intricate, deeply felt coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer. She is welcomed with open arms by Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), but her husband (Andrew Bennett) keeps Cáit at arm’s length. Slowly, however, a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care.

But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

"The Quiet Girl" has grossed over €1million at the box office in Ireland and the UK becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever. It has been a huge hit at film festivals around the world and has been critically acclaimed internationally.

"An Cailín Ciúin" ("The Quiet Girl") has been awarded a plethora of awards since its premiere at Berlinale last February including the first domestic film named as best film of the year by Dublin Film Critic's Circle just last week, Best Cinematography at 2022 European Film Awards for Kate McCullough, seven IFTAs, and numerous other awards from Sydney to Colorado.