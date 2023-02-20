"The Banshees of Inisherin" took home four BAFTA awards on Sunday evening, including the award for "Outstanding British Film", which raised eyebrows among Irish audiences.

Martin McDonagh's black comedy was beaten in the Best Film category by the German-language anti-war epic "All Quiet on the Western Front", which scooped seven awards in total, breaking the record for the highest number of awards for a foreign language film.

McDonagh also lost out to "All Quiet on the Western Front" director Edward Berger in the Best Director category, while Colin Farrell lost out to "Elvis" star Austin Butler in the Leading Actor category.

However, Barry Keoghan took home the BAFTA for Best Supporting actor, while Kerry Condon took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Keoghan dedicated his award to the "kids from the area that I came from who are dreaming to be something."

McDonagh also scooped the award for Best Original Screenplay, while the film won the award for Outstanding British Film.

Although the film is set in Ireland and features an Irish cast, it was produced by British company Film4 and qualified as a British film.

McDonagh revealed that some of the Irish crew were unhappy with the category name but said he wanted to pay tribute to the British crew members who worked on the film.

"Thanks to Rosie, our stand-in donkey, who is British. Yes, yes, she’s from Stoke-on-Trent," McDonagh said at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett won the Leading Actress award for her performance in Tár, securing her fourth-ever BAFTA award.

Northern Irish short film "An Irish Goodbye" won the award for Best British Short at Sunday's ceremony.

Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, the short film tells the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death.