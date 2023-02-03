Here's a hell yeah quote from newly minted Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, recognized for her acting work in "The Banshees of Inisherin:" “I will say, not to be bloody greedy, but come on, I'm a single woman. Yeah, my price has gone up, and thank f*** it's gone up, to be honest.”

Condon, 40, was speaking to a Vanity Fair podcast about her career and increased profile since the critical success of "Banshees," which earned nine Oscar nominations, including one for her as Best Supporting Actress. She’s been a hard-working stage and screen actress for decades without fanfare, but that’s all changed these past few weeks as the "Banshees" accolades have rolled in.

And yes, her fee is trending upwards. That’s a good thing, as she’s got a rescue farm for horses to take care of.

“Over Christmas, I spent a grand on hay,” Condon said. “I was like, ‘Oh man.’ It felt great.”

Even after the success of ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Kerry Condon remains humble as ever. https://t.co/S6kBhUUBWv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 18, 2023

The native of Tipperary, now resident in Los Angeles, has been a background player for most of her career, and that’s suited her fine.

“I've been acting for a very long time, 24 years professionally, actually, and so it kind of got to the point where I just stopped thinking about what happens after a film when it comes out…the acting part is all I was concerned with, and the day I'm done, my mind has moved on,” Condon revealed.

“It's gone and I just let it go. And I've enjoyed that too. It's really the only reason I love this job is doing the acting part.”

She’s got quite a resume – roles in the film version of Frank McCourt’s biography "Angela’s Ashes," the TV shows "Better Call Saul" and "Ray Donovan," and a number of productions with "Banshees" writer/director Martin McDonagh, including his Broadway play "The Lieutenant of Inishmore" and his Oscar-winning film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Speaking of the success of "Banshees," Condon is pretty level-headed. “It's almost like there's an element of luck, I think we have to admit. It's like the stars align and it's timing and it's just so many things. And so it's really, really great to be a part of it,” she reckons.

Her next gig has been secured, and it’s a 360 turn from her role as the smart, sensible sister in "Banshees." She’ll star in a supernatural thriller titled "Night Swim" with Wyatt Russell – son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn – which is due for release next January.

Also look for Condon in the Irish thriller "In the Land of Saints and Sinners," which co-stars fellow Irish stars Ciarán Hinds and Liam Neeson. That one filmed last year, and as of now, there’s no release date.

*This column first appeared in the February 1 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.