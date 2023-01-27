Irish actor Paul Mescal has yet again been claimed as British, this time by the BBC.

Mescal was called British by the BBC in its coverage of the 2023 Oscars nominations after the Co Kildare native picked up a nomination in the Best Lead Actor category for his role in "Aftersun."

"British actors Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are nominated..." a photo of BBC's chyron shared on Twitter said.

BBC has since issued an apology on its Corrections and Clarifications page: "In text running across the screen we reported that Paul Mescal was one of two British actors who had been nominated for an Oscar for a leading role.

"The text should have said that Paul Mescal is Irish. We apologise for the mistake."

This isn't the first time Mescal was called British. Back in 2020, as his rise to stardom skyrocketed thanks to "Normal People," Mescal succinctly reminded everyone that he is in fact Irish after several UK publications claimed him as British.

Mescal's "I'm Irish" tweet was the most-liked tweet in Ireland for 2020.

I’m Irish. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) July 29, 2020

Who is Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal is a rising star in the acting world, known for his critically acclaimed performance as Connell Waldron in the hit television series "Normal People."

Born and raised in Co Kildare, Ireland, Mescal began his acting career at the National University of Ireland, where he studied drama. After graduating in 2018, he landed a lead role in "Normal People," the adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney's bestselling novel of the same name. The show premiered on the streaming service Hulu in April 2020 and quickly became a global phenomenon, garnering widespread critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Mescal's portrayal of Connell, a complex and multifaceted character, has been widely praised for its nuance and authenticity. The actor has said that he was drawn to the role because of the character's vulnerability and the way in which he grapples with feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. Mescal's chemistry with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Connell's love interest Marianne Sheridan, has also been widely praised.

Aside from his Oscar-nominated role in "Aftersun," Mescal has won critical praise for his roles in "The Lost Daughter" and "God's Creatures."

Mescal has also appeared in several stage productions, including a production of "The Great Gatsby" at the Gate Theatre in Dublin and, more recently, "A Streetcar Named Desire" in London.

Off-screen, Mescal is known for his charitable work, having recently raised funds for the Irish charity Pieta House, which provides support for people experiencing suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and emotional distress. He was also romantically linked to US indie singer Phoebe Bridgers, though the two are believed to have broken up.

With his talent, dedication, and good nature, Paul Mescal has quickly established himself as one of Ireland's most exciting and promising young actors. As he continues to take on challenging and diverse roles, his career is sure to continue to flourish in the coming years.

We wish him and all the Irish Oscar nominees for 2023 good luck!