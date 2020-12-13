The most liked tweet in Ireland this year was from "Normal People" star Paul Mescal, who made it clear he was Irish after several publications mistakenly said he was British.

The 24-year-old actor shot to fame earlier this year for his performance as Connell Waldron in the BBC Three/Hulu series “Normal People.” The limited series, an adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel, was directed by Dublin-native Lenny Abrahamson and co-starred Daisy Edgar-Jones.

After he was nominated for an Emmy for the role, several UK publications claimed Mescal was British.

On July 29, Mescal who actually hails from Maynooth, Co Kildare, tweeted, “I’m Irish.”

I’m Irish. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) July 29, 2020

The short and simple tweet prompted 131k likes, making it the most liked tweet of Irish twitter this year, according to the Irish Independent.

Mescal’s tweet was revealed as Ireland’s favorite in Twitter’s “Year on Twitter” report, which was released last week. The annual report shows the most like and talked about posts on the social media platform in 2020.

The report additionally revealed that #NormalPeople was the fifth most tweeted about entertainment story this year. #PaulMescal and #ConnellsChain were also popular hashtags.

Not surprisingly, the top Irish news hashtag of the year was #Covid19, followed by #GE2020, #BlackLivesMatter, #GolfGate, and #Brexit.