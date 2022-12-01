It's no secret that the Irish do Christmas better than most and American indie rock star Phoebe Bridgers would agree after she spent the holiday season in Ireland with her beau Paul Mescal's family.

Phoebe Bridgers, who has been dating Co Kildare native Paul Mescal for more than a year now, spent her first Yuletide holiday in Ireland last year with her beau.

She was asked by British Vogue last week what her best Christmas ever was and she replied, “Last year, I stayed with my boyfriend’s [Paul Mescal] family in Ireland.

"It was a full rom-com.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

It was around that time that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal confirmed their relationship, which began with a pretty direct tweet from Bridgers in May of 2020 after "Normal People", the BBC/Hulu series which made Mescal a star, ended while the pandemic was still raging.

“Finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” she tweeted.

Mescal, who is now inactive on Twitter, replied, “I’m officially dead.”

“Nooo don’t die your so talented aha,” was Phoebe’s reply and the rest, as they say, is history.

I'm officially dead. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) May 12, 2020

Los Angeles native Bridgers didn’t name-drop Mescal in the quick Vogue Q&A, but did leave some clues as to what makes their union strong. What makes a successful relationship?

“When your favorite thing to do is to hang out with each other,” she replied.

What’s a typical date night?

“Laying in the park for hours, then going home and watching TV,” she said.

What qualities do you usually look for in a partner?

“Great taste. Anybody who will make me a 14-hour playlist is on my good side.”

*This column first appeared in the November 30 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.