The 2023 Academy Awards saw a record number of Irish nominees and it seems that the Oscars next spring could see just as many Irish names.

While the official nominees for the Oscars, the most prestigious movie awards of the year, will not be released until Jan 23, 2024, predictions are already rolling in and Irish stars and filmmakers are the talk of the town.

Variety magazine published their first prediction page of many ahead of the 2024 awards season and the Academy Awards and Irish stars such as Cillian Murphy, Michel Fassbender, Saoirse Ronan, and Jessie Buckley are all getting a look in.

Best Actor

Corkman Cillian Murphy is predicted to receive his first Oscar nomination for his title role performance in Christopher Nolan's latest World War II epic "Oppenheimer".

No surprise here has the Oscar buzz has been swirling since the release of the star-studded movie. What might come as a surprise is that this would be his first Oscar nom!

Andrew Scott is being tipped for Best Actor for his role in "All of Us Strangers" which isn't out until Jan 26, 2024. This British romantic fantasy film, which also stars Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy, is already creating quite a stir.

Dubliner Andrew Scott made quite the impression as the "Sexy Priest" in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag". He also starred as "C" in the James Bond movie "Spectre" and won a BAFTA for his role as Moriarty in the BBC series "Sherlock".

Barry Keoghan, star of "Banshees of Inisheerin", is no stranger to the Oscar buzz and yet again his name's getting mentioned for his role in the upcoming movie "Saltburn". Although Keoghan missed out on an Oscar for his "Banshees" role he did nab a BAFTA.

Michael Fassbender is also predicted to be in with a chance of winning the Best Actor category for his role in the Netflix movie, "The Killer", which will be released on Nov 10. The Kerry native is now strange to the awards scene having been nominated for Best Actor for "Steve Jobs" and Best Supporting Actor for "12 Years A Slave".

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal is fast making himself a household name and thankfully he's also been predicted to be nominated for his role in "All of Us Strangers". Last year, Mescal was nominated for his role in the indie movie, "Aftersun". Of course, the big news for him this year is his role in "Gladiator II". There are great things to come from him.

Best Actress

Saoirse Ronan is being tipped for the Best Actress award, for her role in "Foe" alongside Paul Mescal. This isn't Ronan's first rodeo. She was first nominated for an Oscar when she was 13, for her role in "Atonement". Since she's gotten the node for "Brooklyn", "Lady Bird" and "Little Women". Hopefully, this is her year!

Jessie Buckley is also a contender for her role in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie (Nov 3) "Fingernails". Buckley, while relatively new on the scene also nabbed an Oscar nod for her role in "The Lost Daughter".

Eve Hewson, fast becoming an Irish favorite, seems to have hugely impressed in her new film "Flora and Son". The "Bad Sisters" star is going to go far.

Best Original Screenplay

"Flora and Son" is getting more attention due to its Writer and Director, John Carney. The filmmaker has made his name with movies like "Once" and "Sing Street" and is now looking good for a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Documentary

The Laura McGann directed flick, "The Deepest Breath", on Netflix, along with Disney+'s "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman" are also up for possible nominations for Best Documentary.

The Academy Awards will take place on Sun, March 10, 2024.