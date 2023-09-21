“All of Us Strangers,” which stars Irish actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, arrives in theaters on December 22.

The official synopsis for the new Irish-fronted films says: "One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

"As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before."

"All of Us Strangers," directed by Andrew Haigh, stars Scott and Mescal alongside Jamie Bell and Claire Foy.

You can watch the first trailer for "All of Us Strangers" here:

Before teaming up, Dublin native Scott scored a Golden Globen nomination for his portrayal of the so-called 'Hot Priest' on the smash-hit series "Fleabag," while Kildare native Mescal, who skyrocketed to fame on the Irish series "Normal People," received his first-ever Oscar nomination earlier this year for "Aftersun."

Haigh, who also serves as producer on the new film that is enjoying strong early reviews, chatted with Vanity Fair in August about the experience working with the two Irish actors.

“There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together,” Haigh said.

“Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”

Haigh, who remarked that Scott “hasn’t had this kind of central role—and I always felt like he should have that central role," added: “I’m not one of those people who thinks you have to cast a queer actor in a queer role, but for this role, I did want to because I was trying to unpick some nuances of a certain generation of gay people.

“I needed someone that could understand that and have those conversations with me. I didn’t want it to feel like I was trying to explain what it was like.”

Haigh said he was "amazed" at how Scott "fluctuates between being an adult and a child" in the film.

"All of Us Strangers" will be in theaters on December 22, after enjoying a feature on the New York Film Festival's main slate in October.