Andrew Scott, who plays the "hot priest" in the smash-hit comedy Fleabag, recited words from Irish poet Derek Mahon in a recent video.

Scott, a native of Dublin, recited "Everything is Going to be All Right" by Irish poet Derek Mahon in a video on Instagram.

The powerful video appeared on Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke's Instagram account on Tuesday. The English actress has launched a series of celebrity poetry readings on her Instagram, where celebrities read one of their favorite poems for charity.

Andrew Scott dedicated his reading to Men Against Cancer Ireland and delivered the poem in a soothing fashion that reassures viewers that everything is going to be alright.

Read more: Priest in Ireland pens touching poem about coronavirus lockdown

The Poetry Pharmacy, a poetry website, says that Mahon's poem reassures readers that "one flash of sunlight can be all it takes to give us the sense of possibility that can change everything."

The Fleabag and Sherlock star performed the poem beautifully in a sunny room with a smile upon his face.

"How should I not be glad to contemplate the clouds clearing beyond the dormer window/ and a high tide reflected on the ceiling," Scott began.

One of the poem's lines possibly offers more hope and resilience than any other; "The sun rises in spite of everything."

The poem's last line provides a further message of hope and resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic: "I lie here in a riot of sunlight/ watching the daybreak and the clouds flying/ Everything is going to be all right."

Read more: Irish actor stars alongside Miley Cyrus in new Black Mirror trailer