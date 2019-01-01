LGBT
Meet the gay Irish icons who shaped literature, revolution and pride
New York Irish community mourns the passing of activist Kathleen Walsh D'Arcy
Albert Cashier: the Irish transgender hero of the American Civil War
Profiles in Pride: Ailbhe Smyth, academic and LGBTQ activist
Profiles in Pride: Panti Bliss, the future president of Ireland?
On This Day: Ireland decriminalizes homosexuality in 1993
Pride Month: Philip Treacy, legendary fashion designer
Irish theater review: Pea Dinneen raises her voice at the Irish Rep in NYC
Profiles in Pride: Brendan Behan, Irish author of "The Quare Fellow"
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- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
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