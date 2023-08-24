Irish actors and Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star as a married couple in "Foe," described as "a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world."

Here's what Amazon Studios says about the new movie: "Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.

"Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Davis and Reid, "Foe’s" mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life."

Watch the trailer for "Foe" here:

"Foe" will have its world debut at the 61st New York Film Festival, which runs September 29–October 15. The film will be in theaters from October 6.

Whatever they decide... they’ll be together. FOE, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Aaron Pierre, arrives exclusively in theaters October 6. pic.twitter.com/K59rg8bx6j — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) August 24, 2023

The trailer for "Foe" comes not long after Vanity Fair shared exclusive, first-look pictures from the new movie.

Before Ronan and Mescal arrived in rural Wangaratta, Australia for filming, the Irish Oscar nominees consulted with director Gareth Davis and author Iain Reid for hours on Zoom, "peppering them with seemingly endless questions about character and story."

The big screen adaptation of the novel, Vanity Fair says, is "enlivened by great acting."

“Saoirse’s connection to the themes of this film was very visceral,” Davis told the publication.

Vanity Fair adds: "Ronan’s resulting turn is both extremely present and hard to pin down, offering a rich emotional trajectory that is easy to follow even as the narrative around her zigs and zags.

"Mescal goes in the opposite direction, with Junior’s fiery opposition to the experiment softened by a more complex set of feelings within him that emerge later.

"The two don’t let up for a moment."