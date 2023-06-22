Two of Ireland’s leading talents, Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, teamed up last year to shoot the science fiction thriller "Foe" which will likely release this fall, according to World of Reel, which also reported on a test screening of the flick.

Here’s the site’s recap of the screening from someone who was in attendance: “It stars Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan as a couple living out in the middle of a desert-like area.

"One night a stranger arrives and offers Mescal the opportunity to be part of a program with the incentive being a hefty payment which they both agree they need, they both agree to it and what follows is an examination of their relationship for a year.

“As they slowly approach the date of his leave into space, their relationship begins to strain and Mescal slowly begins to realize he might not know who he is.

"Ronan is also beginning to question her dreams and ambitions missed. The movie is quite a slow burn but it has the benefit of two hypnotic and deep performances and the sci-fi elements really come crashing in during the last 15 minutes.”

"Foe" was acquired by Amazon Studios at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and is based on the best-selling novel by Iain Reid. Filming took place in Australia.

World of Reel notes that "Foe" will likely premiere this fall, either in Toronto or London, both of which host major film fests.

The press junket for "Foe" is likely to be entertaining, especially after Ronan admitted that she and Mescal became "genuine friends" during filming in Oz.

"We knew each other sort of in passing before, just through friends," Irish American Ronan told Document Journal in May.

"We’ve become very, very close since making the film. We’re genuine friends; we’re not Hollywood friends."

