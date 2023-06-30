Season two of "Bad Sisters," the Irish Apple TV+ hit starring Eve Hewson, hasn’t started filming yet, but Hewson was on the promo trail for the comedy-drama earlier this month, talking to a number of trade publications about her role as Becka Garvey, the youngest of the five close sisters.

Hewson told TV Insider she’s proud of all the recent popular content out there with Irish themes, like "Normal People" and "Derry Girls."

“Our trade is storytelling," the Dublin native and daughter to U2 rocker Bono said.

"We’ve always been great storytellers, and we’ve also always had a very strong sense of our culture and our music and poetry and literature.

"We’re also a lot of fun.

“Obviously, I’m biased, but (Irish people) are my favorite people in the world, and so I’ve always thought we were really interesting and worthy of a global appeal.

"But it’s amazing that in the last few years (there have been more Irish stories). And I really think it was 'Normal People' that kicked it off.

"It’s a special moment that’s happening, and it’s not just stories about farmers and nuns.”

Hewson's got a ton of work on her plate these days. She’s been spending time in Cape Cod shooting a limited series for Netflix, "The Perfect Couple," based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestseller alongside Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Liev Schreiber.

And earlier this year, she earned raves for John Carney’s upcoming film "Flora and Son," which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. (Apple snapped up the rights for that one, paying in the region of $20 mil.)

The talk of Sundance. From writer/director John Carney, Flora and Son stars Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. pic.twitter.com/tc2QbUhFUV — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) May 30, 2023

So what would an alternative life look like for 31-year-old Hewson if she didn’t make it as an actress?

“Psychologist," she told the Los Angeles Times.

"I’m very interested in human beings and why we are the way we are. Acting is just a performing version of that.

"When I was at NYU, I studied psychology as well. I’m fascinated by human beings and characters and stories."

She’s a believer in therapy too: “Hell, yeah. You can give advice and you can get advice, but you have to learn on your feet. Through trial and error.

"Everyone’s going to have mistakes. You’re going to embarrass yourself. You’re going to be really proud of yourself. You just have to learn to ride the wave.”

*This column first appeared in the June 28 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.