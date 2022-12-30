New York Magazine did a cover story on “nepo babies” – the offspring of famous entertainers who also have glittering careers, thanks in large part to the leg up they got from their folks. There was tons of reaction to the piece, but actress Eve Hewson, daughter of Bono who some might consider a nepo kid, came out swinging with a great point.

Eve Hewson, co-star of the hit Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters and other productions as well, called out the boss of New York Magazine for being a nepo babe herself. “In a beautiful turn of events, I have just been informed that Pamela Wasserstein, the CEO of @NYMag, is a nepo baby herself. Her dad bought the magazine in 2004,” Eve tweeted on December 22.

Great point! Eve had some fun with the nepo baby brouhaha, also tweeting, “Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE,” and, “Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my ass.”

Eve, 31 and the second eldest of Bono and wife Ali’s four kids, returned to the subject on Christmas Eve. “And to the Twitter bots and girlos calling me a spoiled brat.. please don’t forget to have a sense of humour in life. And try to be kind. We all need a little bit more kindness in the world. Much love xx…I chose to make a few jokes about it this round. So please don’t take my tweets too seriously. I’m just having the craic. And if I can’t laugh at myself.. well then I really am a privileged c***,” she wrote.

Does she know that having one of the world’s most famous rock stars as a dad helped jumpstart her career? Of course she does.

“For those of you who have just tuned in to my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting. I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in my life,” she tweeted.

Bad Sisters, a big hit for Apple TV+, was renewed for a second season.

