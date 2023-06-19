Eva Hewson will appear in Mia DaCosta's film "Hedda," a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen's famous play "Hedda Gabler."

The 31-year-old Irish actress is set to join Tessa Thompson in the new film, which is directed and written by Mia Da Costa ("The Marvels," "Candyman") for MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B.

According to Deadline, the upcoming film is billed as "an epic and visceral reimagination of Henrik Ibsen’s famed 1891 stage play Hedda Gabler." The original work centers around the daughter of a general trapped in an unwanted marriage.

Thompson has been announced to star as the titular character, but it is unknown at this time what role Hewson will play in the movie.

Additional cast for the movie include Callum Turner, Nina Hoss, and Nicholas Pinnock.

Hewson, who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, most recently garnered rave reviews at this year's Sundance Film Festival for her role in John Carney's musical dramedy "Flora and Son."

In the film, Hewson plays a single mother in Dublin who is having trouble with her teenage son Max. Encouraged by Garda to find her son a hobby, she finds a guitar in a dumpster and with the help of an online guitar teacher (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), discovers that one person's rubbish can be another person's salvation. "Flora and Son" is slated to be released this fall by Apple.

Meanwhile, Hewson currently stars on Apple TV+’s acclaimed dark comedy series "Bad Sisters," which has been renewed for a second season.

She is also in production opposite Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning, and on Netflix’s limited murder mystery series"The Perfect Couple."

Some of Hewson's past credits include "Behind Her Eyes," "The Luminaries," "The Knick," "Robin Hood," and "Bridge of Spies."