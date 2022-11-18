Sharon Horgan’s Apple TV+ show "Bad Sisters," co-starring Eve Hewson, has been picked up for a second season. The series garnered some excellent reviews and is obviously a hit in Apple’s eyes.

"If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said yeah, that sounds about right," said Horgan, who also stars in the series as the eldest Irish sister, Eva Garvey.

"The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Co-star Eve Hewson, daughter of Bono, was equally delighted. She posted on her Instagram, “Just woke up to some delicious news!!! We’re coming back for SEASON TWO BABY!!!!!! GET IN THE F****N SEA, SEASON TWO!!!!”

Apple TV+ describes the hit show as such: “A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, 'Bad Sisters' follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another."

In an interview with the ScreenRant, Hewson said she had the time of her life playing Becka, the youngest sister, and working with fellow Irish actor Daryl McCormack, who earlier this year starred in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," playing a toyboy to Emma Thompson’s character.

“I love him. He's such a sweetheart. Genuinely, he has such a pure heart,” Hewson said of Tipperary-raised McCormack.

As far as Becka goes, “I've never loved or felt so attached to a character before, and I feel truly like Becka is a part of me. I was telling my friend the other day that she's my version of Carrie Bradshaw. The way Sarah Jessica Parker feels about Carrie Bradshaw, I feel about Becka Garvey. I would love to play her again.”

It looks like Hewson's wish to be in Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie about the Formula 1 racing circuit is a step closer to becoming reality. She’s a big fan of the sport thanks to the popular Netflix series "Drive to Survive," which she binge-watched during the pandemic.

Last month, she met Pitt at an F1 event in Texas, and posted a pic of herself and the megastar on her Instagram stories with the caption “Yep.” Pitt had previously said he was a fan of Eve’s work, so it certainly seems like she’s on a fast track to getting a part.

*This column first appeared in the November 16 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.