Michael Fassbender is back on the big screen for Netflix's new thriller "The Killer."

In a brief synopsis for the new thriller, Netflix says: “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.”

Fassbender stars in "The Killer" alongside Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

Directed by David Fincher, "The Killer" is based on a French graphic novel series by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and Luc Jacamon. Andrew Kevin Walker, who last collaborated with Fincher on their breakout hit "Se7en," wrote the film’s screenplay.

The gritty trailer for the new thriller has racked up more than 6.3 million views since being shared on YouTube yesterday, August 29.

Following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, "The Killer" hits select theaters in October and arrives on Netflix on November 10.

“The Killer” marks Fassbender’s first major film since “Dark Phoenix” in 2019.

Fassbender, who was raised in Killarney, Co Kerry, has two Oscar nominations under his belt - one in 2014 for "12 Years a Slave" and another in 2016 for his lead role in "Steve Jobs."

The Irish-German has won three IFTAs - Best Actor for “Shame” in 2012, Best Supporting Actor for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, and Best Actor in a Lead Role for “Steve Jobs” in 2016.

Along with being a talented actor, Fassbender has delved into the world of professional racing in recent years.

Back in June, he admitted that he would take a victory at the famous Le Mans endurance sports car race over an Oscar.

"Racing was always my first dream as a young boy," Fassbender said while acknowledging acting is his "job."

Off the race track, Fassbender was recently announced as part of the A-list lineup for "Night Boat to Tangier," a big-screen adaptation of the best-selling novel by Irish writer Kevin Barry.

Fassbender married fellow Hollywood actor Alicia Vikander in 2017 after the two met in 2014. They have one child together.