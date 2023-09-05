Barry Keoghan could be eyeing more Oscar nominations as reviews start to come in for his new movie "Saltburn."

Keoghan, a native of Dublin, stars as a college student in "Saltburn," which is described as a “wicked tale of privilege and desire.”

The (brief) Amazon Studios synopsis for "Saltburn" says: "Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten."

"Saltburn" was written, directed, and produced by Emerald Fennell, who in 2021 won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for “Promising Young Woman.”

Keoghan, who scored an Oscar nomination this year for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin," joins Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan in the new movie whose trailer was released on August 30.

You can watch the official teaser trailer for "Saltburn" here:

"Saltburn," which is due to arrive in select US theaters on November 24, had its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival on August 31 and drew strong reviews for 30-year-old Keoghan.

Writing for Deadline, film critic Todd McCarthy says: "In the leading role, Keoghan shows a fine range, from unconnected kid lacking sufficient care to resourceful brainiac who, with a bit of luck, could go very far in life."

Keoghan "excels at playing guileless innocence as a mask to hide a darker, more calculating mind," film critic David Rooney writes in The Hollywood Reporter, with a nod to the Irish actor's 2017 turn in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer."

Elsewhere in THR, awards editor Scott Feinberg writes: “The turn that stands the strongest shot of gaining awards traction is almost certainly Keoghan’s, a rising star who is given more of an opportunity to shine in this film than he has ever had before, bravely goes places not every actor would go and could follow in the footsteps of Carey Mulligan, who received a lead acting Oscar nom for 'Promising Young Woman' (and also pops up in this film).”

Meanwhile, World of Reel said that a test screen of “Saltburn” in Culver City returned “wildly positive” reviews.

"Barry Keoghan carries the movie and is said to be flat-out great," World of Reel said. "The movie fully showcases his insane commitment as an actor."

Keoghan's performance in "Saltburn" was hailed as "pure bravery" by Erik Anderson, the editor-in-chief at AwardsWatch, where Sophia Ciminello raved that Keoghan "is fearless as Oliver, delivering the best performance of his career."