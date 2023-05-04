Paul Mescal is set to star alongside fellow Irish actor Jessie Buckley in a new film about William Shakespeare's wife Anne Hathaway, according to a report in Deadline.

Mescal and Buckley, who previously starred together in the Oscar-nominated "The Lost Daughter," are both in talks to star in the film adaptation of "Hamnet," a fictional novel by Derry author Maggie O'Farrell based on Hathaway's struggles to come to terms with the loss of her only son Hamnet.

The New York Times bestselling novel follows Hathaway, also called Agnes Hathwey, as she deals with the loss of Hamnet, who tragically died at the age of 11.

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is set to direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Amblin Partners, according to Deadline. Zhao is also set to adapt the script for the upcoming movie with O'Farrell, who was born in Coleraine and raised in Wales and Scotland.

In 2020, Zhao become just the second woman in history to win the Oscar for Best Director for her work on "Nomadland."

Buckley, a native of Co Kerry, and Mescal, a native of Co Kildare, are no strangers to the Oscars either.

Buckley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards in 2022 for her performance in "The Lost Daughter," but lost out to Ariana DeBose who starred in "West Side Story."

Buckley also featured in "Women Talking," which scored a Best Picture nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

Mescal, meanwhile, was nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars this year for his performance in "Aftersun," but lost out to Brendan Fraser, star of "The Whale."

Looking ahead, Mescal stars alongside fellow Irish Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Foe," and is also set to appear in Andrew Haigh's upcoming drama "Stranger." Both films are reportedly in post-production.

Buckley, on the other hand, is set to star in Thea Sharrock's upcoming comedy "Wicked Little Letters" and Christos Nikou's upcoming science-fiction romance "Fingernails."Both films are also in post-production.