The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced its 2021 IFTA Nominations for the Irish Academy Awards across 25 categories in Film and Drama.

Across all Film Categories and including craft and technical, Dating Amber has eight nominations and Herself has six nominations.

Wildfire, Vivarium, and Broken Law all have five nominations each, while Animated Feature Here are the Young Men has four, Wolfwalkers has three, as does Gretel & Hansel.

In Drama, Normal People has received 15 nominations, while Smother has 11, and Dead Still has six.

In Acting categories, Colm Meaney has two nominations for Gangs of London and Pixie, as does Fionn O’Shea for Dating Amber and Normal People, while Clare Dunne has two nominations, nominated both for Leading Actress Film and Script Film for her work on Herself.

Wildfire has two lead actress nominations for both Nika McGuigan and Norah Jane Noone, while Normal People and Smother have four acting nominations each.

Nominations have been shortlisted by Irish Academy Members alongside a specialist Jury panel of industry experts from around the world.

Read more Irish actress to star in upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things

“This year’s nominations are an incredible reflection of the high-calibre talent of Irish filmmakers, who are producing world-class standards of production and storytelling on screen," said IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty.

"The Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their great achievements. This past year and a half has been difficult for everyone across the globe, and it’s heartening now to see things opening back up, including our cinemas nationwide, and we urge everyone to go see this incredible array of movies on the big screen near you," she continued.

The Best Film Nominees:

Broken Law , an electrifying thriller focusing on two brothers on opposite sides of the law.

, an electrifying thriller focusing on two brothers on opposite sides of the law. Dating Amber , an uncompromising yet hilarious LGBTQ coming-of-age tale set in 90’s Ireland.

, an uncompromising yet hilarious LGBTQ coming-of-age tale set in 90’s Ireland. Vivarium . an ingenious and relentless sci-fi horror that delivers thrills and scares and keen social commentary with equal aplomb.

. an ingenious and relentless sci-fi horror that delivers thrills and scares and keen social commentary with equal aplomb. Wildfire , a powerful and occasionally shocking exploration of a unique sisterly bond.

, a powerful and occasionally shocking exploration of a unique sisterly bond. Herself , balancing female grit and steel with warmth and tenderness to deliver an inspiring and hopeful tale.

, balancing female grit and steel with warmth and tenderness to deliver an inspiring and hopeful tale. Wolfwalkers, a gorgeous and profound animated Celtic fable, executed with a uniquely Irish style to convey a message of empathy and friendship.

The Best Drama Nominees:

Blood, the thriller hooks viewers with its array of twists and cliff-hangers.

the thriller hooks viewers with its array of twists and cliff-hangers. Dead Still about the Victorian tradition of photographing the dead that ably mixes period crime thriller with brilliant Irish comedy sensibilities;

about the Victorian tradition of photographing the dead that ably mixes period crime thriller with brilliant Irish comedy sensibilities; Line of Duty, which has enthralled mystery-loving audiences the world over.

Normal People , the heart-breakingly authentic adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel that explored love, sex, and class in Ireland through a pair of lead performances.

, the heart-breakingly authentic adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel that explored love, sex, and class in Ireland through a pair of lead performances. Smother a uniquely Irish whodunnit that expertly deals out red herrings and clues.

a uniquely Irish whodunnit that expertly deals out red herrings and clues. Vikings, the final season delivered was a fitting conclusion to a complicated and emotional saga.

The Best Actress in a Lead Role Drama nominees:

Aisling Franciosi for her role in a recent update of Black Narcissus

for her role in a recent update of Black Narcissus Catherine Walker for her performance as Roisín in Lisa McGee’s The Deceived

for her performance as Roisín in Lisa McGee’s The Deceived Dervla Kirwin for her role as Val in the thrilling Smother

for her role as Val in the thrilling Smother Eve Hewson for her performance as the troubled Adele in Netflix’s hit, twist-filled series Behind Her Eyes

for her performance as the troubled Adele in Netflix’s hit, twist-filled series Behind Her Eyes Niamh Algar for her role in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi hit Raised by Wolves

The Best Actor in a Lead Role, Drama nominees:

Adrian Dunbar, for his role as DI Alex Ridley in Line of Duty

for his role as DI Alex Ridley in Line of Duty Brendan Gleeson, for his performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule

for his performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule James Nesbitt as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick in the Neo-Noir Bloodlands

as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick in the Neo-Noir Bloodlands Michael Smiley as the macabrely funny Brock Blennerhasset in Dead Still

as the macabrely funny Brock Blennerhasset in Dead Still Paul Mescal earns his first nomination for the performance as Connell Waldron in Normal People.

The 22nd IFTA Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on Irish television on Sunday, July 4, and will be virtual in keeping with Covid guidelines and best international practices.

You can find the full list of IFTA nominations here.

Read more Matt LeBlanc causes Twitter storm in Ireland following Friends reunion