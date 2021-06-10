Irish actress Amybeth McNulty will appear in the upcoming fourth season of the hugely popular Netflix series Stranger Things, according to the show's co-creators.

McNulty, 19, who rose to prominence following her performance in Anne With An E on Netflix, will play Vickie - a fast-talking nerd "who catches the eye" of one of the show's protagonists - according to co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The Donegal native impressed the 37-year-old Duffer twins with her portrayal of Anne Shirley in the popular Netflix adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 classic "Anne of Green Gables". The two filmmakers revealed that McNulty will play an important role in the eagerly awaited fourth season of Stranger Things.

"Vickie plays a big role in events to come," Ross Duffer said.

McNulty, meanwhile, said that she was looking forward to joining the sci-fi series.

"I'm so excited to play this character. I'm so excited to join Hawkins. I'll see you guys in the Upside Down," she told Netflix Geeked Week.

Set during the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things has proved one of Netflix's most popular series since it hit the small screen in 2016.

The show is laden with pop culture references from the '80s and features a gripping plot that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The show's third season shattered Netflix viewing records, with more than 40 million households watching all eight episodes in the four days after its release on July 4, 2019. Netflix also revealed that more than 64 million households binged the entire season within four weeks of its release.

The Duffers brothers announced in September 2019 that the show would be returning for an eight-part fourth season, but filming was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 2021, filming was still ongoing in Georgia, making it highly unlikely that the series will air before the end of the year.