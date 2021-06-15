The stars are in Ireland as Disney's "Disenchanted" begins its much-hyped filming in Co Wicklow.

Maya Rudolph, of Saturday Night Live and Bridesmaids fame, took time out of her filming schedule to visit scenic Howth on the coastal area of Dublin.

On June 13, Ireland’s Eye Ferries posted a picture on Instagram of Rudolph with a member of the staff.

The post said: “We welcomed actor Maya Rudolph and her family on board today as she took a break from filming Disney's Disenchanted. They really enjoyed the scenery Howth has to offer. @visitdublin @visit.howth #disenchanted.”

Rudolph joins Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays in the sequel that sees Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel reprise their roles from the 2007 surprise hit Enchanted.

The snap from Ireland’s Eye Ferries was posted just before filming for Disenchanted officially kicked off in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, which has undergone an amazing Disney transformation over the past few weeks.

On TikTok, Irish woman Klara O’Leary has been sharing updates about Enniskerry’s makeover for the Disney sequel:

According to signs posted around the village of Enniskerry, filming will take place from 7 am to 10 pm from June 14 through June 18. Filming will return in Enniskerry on July 6 - 9 for two hours each evening, and then again for full days on July 21 -22.

The Irish Independent reports that filming will also take place in Dundalk, Dublin city centre, and Greystones.

Adam Shankman, the film’s director, shared this behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram of the film's dancers.

Shankman wrote: "Meet the proud dancers of #disenchanted. Everyone lgbtqi+ or a devoted celebrating ally. I am so proud of this group of supremely talented and loving artists who will be kicking and spinning for you out there who want more kicking, spinning, compassion, music, love, and unabashed joy in your lives."

Among the dancers is five-time World Irish Dancing Champion Ciara Sexton, who has gone on to pursue a successful professional career as a dancer.

In her post, Sexton noted that the dancers were rehearsing on the Riverdance marley and added: "Irish dancers - don't count yourself out from commercial work. It is an absolutely incredible experience!"

Disenchanted is set to premiere on Disney+ next year.

