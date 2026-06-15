A rising number of holiday-makers who generally flock to sun-drenched Mediterranean beaches and European city hotspots are deciding instead to go north where cooler climes and less crowded attractions make for a more relaxing and refreshing experience.

These ‘coolcations’ are rapidly gaining in popularity following the heatwaves of recent years and the problems with overcrowding in some resorts.

With its mild climate, evergreen landscapes, walkable towns, and rich culture, Ireland is emerging as a top coolcation destination. Whatever the weather, there is plenty to do and see, indoors and outdoors, and time and space to enjoy it.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Keen hikers can head to the mountains, such as the magnificent Mournes in the north or towering Macgillycuddy’s Reeks in the south-west, knowing that the long hours of daylight and moderate temperatures in the summer create perfect climbing conditions. And while the weather may not always be ideal for sunbathing on a beach, Ireland’s many gorgeous strands are lovely for walks, and its Atlantic shores have many great surfing spots.

With two of the world’s top driving routes to explore, the island is also perfect for an adventure on the open road. Take a trip along the Wild Atlantic Way, a 2,500 km-long coastal route that passes through some of the island’s most epic landscapes, and you will be wowed around every bend by jaw-dropping views. Craggy cliffs towering over crashing waves, the wide expanses of golden beaches – never overcrowded – and fascinating ancient ruins waiting to be explored make this route an unforgettable journey right on the edge of Europe.

Breathtaking views also abound along the Causeway Coastal Route, running from Belfast to Derry~Londonderry, which passes by some of the island’s top natural attractions such as the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge. This is also Game of Thrones territory, where you can visit many of the shoot locations for the blockbuster series.

In Ireland, you won’t always need full-blast air conditioning. On many days, you can simply roll down the windows and let the summer breeze drift in. The scent of wildflowers, the salty air from the sea, and the soft warmth of an Irish summer make the road part of the experience. When the sun shines, it feels special – a golden moment to soak in, rather than escape from.

Laid-back exploration is the name of the game in Ireland. Its compact size means you can easily visit many areas. Spend a day or two in dynamic Dublin and then head west, and in a few hours, you will be in the rugged landscape of Connemara. Set an itinerary to view the island’s other main cities – Cork, Galway, and Belfast, or make it up as you go and discover pretty towns, hidden coves, and archaeological gems as you embrace a freeform vacation.

If you’re into culture, there’s no shortage of things to see and do. Time your visit to coincide with a local arts festival, wander along poetry trails, or enjoy open-air theatre in a heritage setting. Or join in a traditional music session in a village pub where visitors are always welcome to tap a foot, raise a glass, or even sing along.

On a fine day, delve into Ireland’s gorgeous gardens or forest parks, head for the beach, or spend a while cruising gently on a river. Cycle greenways that wind through woodlands and along old railway lines, take a boat trip on one of Ireland’s lakes or loughs, or go sea kayaking in a sheltered bay. Rainy day activities can include visits to the island’s fabulous museums, historic castles and stately homes, touring a distillery or browsing artisan wares in a craft village. Drop into an atmospheric café for a slice of cake or curl up in a bookshop with a freshly brewed coffee. And in the evening cosy up in a pub to listen to some traditional Irish music and experience the authentic sound of the island.

For wellness seekers, Ireland offers a range of relaxing escapes: seaweed baths on the coast, yoga retreats in quiet valleys, forest bathing in ancient woodlands, or simply breathing in the fresh Atlantic air. The island’s natural beauty has a way of slowing you down and lifting your spirits.

Forget overheating, crowded beaches, endless queues, and exhausting ‘must-see’ lists. Ireland has the views, the culture, the charm, and the craic. That’s why it’s the coolest country to visit right now.