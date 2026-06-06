Visit Waterford’s new Find Your Wild campaign invites you to slow down, look more closely, and experience County Waterford in a fresh way. It celebrates the simple pleasure of time well spent outdoors, encouraging visitors to discover moments of connection, inspiration, and escape through places and experiences that feel personal.

Find Your Wild recognizes that wild means something different to everyone, whether it’s the calm of a peaceful walk, the joy of a family day out, or the thrill of a more challenging outdoor adventure. It’s about discovering the experience that feels right for you.

Check out the seven itineraries to choose from:

- The Wild Sea Adventurer

- The Wild Family Trail

- The Wild Story Keeper

- The Wild Taste Seeker

- The Wild City Discoverer

- The Wild Coast Wanderer

- The Wild Mountain Explorer

Find Your Wild is about discovering your own version of adventure-whether that’s a peaceful walk, a family day out, or a more challenging outdoor experience.

Discover The Wild Way’s

No two adventures look the same, and that’s exactly the point.

Our interactive Find Your Wild Trail Finder quiz helps you uncover the experiences that suit you best. In just a few quick questions, you’ll receive a personalized guide tailored to your interests, pace, and sense of adventure.

Whether you're seeking calm or thrill, coast or countryside, your perfect trail is waiting.

The Wild Coast Way

Waterford reveals a coastline that’s both powerful and deeply atmospheric. From the striking cliffs of the UNESCO Copper Coast to sweeping sea views that shift with the light, this is where the county feels at its most alive.

Here, the rhythm of the waves, the pull of the horizon, and the raw beauty of the Atlantic create a sense of freedom you can’t quite replicate anywhere else. It’s Waterford at its wildest and one of the most unforgettable ways to find your wild.

The Wild City Way

Discover the energy of Waterford, where history and creativity meet a vibrant modern spirit. From the medieval streets and cultural landmarks to buzzing cafés and local experiences, this is where urban life feels alive yet deeply connected to its roots. The Wild City Way is about exploring Waterford at your own pace, soaking up its stories, meeting its people, and finding unexpected moments around every corner.

The Wild Sea Way

Let the water lead the way. The Wild Sea Way is all about experiencing Waterford from a different perspective, on, in, or beside the sea. From coastal swims and watersports to tranquil harbors and seaside villages, this is where adventure meets calm. It’s a chance to feel connected to the ocean's rhythm and discover a more playful, refreshing side of the wild.

The Wild Mountain Way

Head inland and discover the rugged beauty of the Comeragh Mountains. The Wild Mountain Way is made for those who want to explore a little further—where winding trails, hidden lakes, and sweeping views reward every step. It’s a place of quiet challenge and deep escape, where you can disconnect from the noise and reconnect with something bigger.

Or create your own adventure. Find Your Wild is all about discovering what the wild means to you, and the best place to start is by taking the quiz. Designed to match your interests, pace, and sense of adventure, the Find Your Wild Trail Finder helps uncover the experiences in Waterford that suit you best. In just a few quick questions, you’ll receive a personalized guide pointing you towards coastal walks, mountain trails, sea experiences, or city explorations that fit your style. It’s a simple way to cut through the options and find your perfect way to experience Waterford.

From luxury stays and unique hideaways to welcoming family-friendly options, Waterford offers a wide range of accommodation to suit every kind of trip. Wherever you choose to stay, you will find a comfortable base for discovering the coast, countryside, city, and sea.