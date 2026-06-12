Ireland is home to some of the most stunning landscapes and a plethora of relaxing getaway spots that provide the same level of luxury, calm, and tranquility.

And with the help of Betway, we’ve rounded up the best scenic retreats in the country.

Each location in Ireland was measured by a unique index score, generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and TripAdvisor reviews. The lower the overall index score, the higher the ranking.

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Adare Manor in Co Limerick takes the top spot. This award-winning destination is nestled within 840 acres of idyllic parkland and has stylish interiors, a top-rated spa, and even a Michelin-star restaurant.

There's a wide choice of rooms to pick from, too. The Dunraven Suites are located in the Manor House and were once the private apartments of the Earls of Dunraven. Or you could opt for the Signature Suites, which come with their own private Manor Butler.

In second place is the Newpark Hotel in Co Kilkenny. Perched on the edge of medieval Kilkenny City, this hotel is steeped in rich history and has 132 luxury rooms to pick from.

The Escape Spa offers a wide range of treatments and an outdoor infinity pool. Plus, you can choose to dine at Scott's Bar & Bistro, which serves up gourmet food using the best local produce, or Gulliver's Restaurant, which is a more intimate spot for couples.

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Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare comes in third place. This boutique hotel is a countryside retreat and showcases the true beauty of Ireland’s lush greenery. Each of the 38 rooms boasts unique designs and is spread out across different historic buildings.

There’s a wealth of pampering options available at the spa, as well as outdoor bathing therapies and overnight wellness experiences.

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The best-rated Irish countryside getaways

Adare Manor - Co Limerick Newpark Hotel - Co Kilkenny Cliff at Lyons - Co Kildare Clontarf Castle Hotel - Co Dublin Ballyfin Demense - Co Laois Osprey Hotel - Co Kildare Delphi Resort - Co Galway The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens - Co Kerry

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* Originally published in 2024 and updated in June 2026.