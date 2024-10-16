WATCH: Experience the majestic Atlantic Skellig coast in South Kerry

Here's how you can experience the dramatic Wild Atlantic Way coastline of South Kerry and come face to face with the incredible Skellig Michael.

Skellig Walker Cruises in Portmagee, County Kerry, offers luxury travel to the Skelligs and tours of the sights of the Atlantic Skellig coast.

The Skellig Islands are two small, steep, and rocky islands lying on the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry. The larger and most famous of the two is Skellig Michael.

The final scene of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was shot on Skellig in July 2015, with additional filming taking place there in September 2015 for The Last Jedi, the following film in the series.

The magnificent Skellig Michael is one of only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Republic of Ireland. It lies west of Valentia Island and transit time to the island is approximately one hour.

On the summit of Skellig Micheal is St Finian's monastery, one of the earliest foundations in the country. The monks who lived there prayed and slept in beehive-shaped stone huts, many of which remain to this day.

The monks left the island in the thirteenth century. It became a place of pilgrimage and, during the Penal Laws, a haven for Catholics. Following in the monks’ footsteps involves climbing 618 steep, uneven steps.

Both of the Skellig islands - Skellig Micheal and Little Skellig - are known for their wildlife. With Skellig Walker Cruises' daily eco-tours, you can view the abundance of seabird colonies on the islands, including gannets, puffins, and razorbills.

Find out more information about Skellig Walker Cruises here.

* Originally published in 2023, updated in July 2026.