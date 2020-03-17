Fun and memorable Irish blessings to use all year round, but especially on March 17!

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, we have compiled some of our favorite St. Paddy's Day sayings, blessings, quotes, toasts, and greetings.

The origin of these inspiring and sometimes funny St. Patrick's Day sayings spans from memorable Irish writers to traditional St. Patrick's Day expressions.

Here's to you, your friends and family, may the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you!

May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

May there always be work for your hands to do, May your purse always hold a coin or two. May the sun always shine warm on your windowpane, May a rainbow be certain to follow each rain. May the hand of a friend always be near you, And may God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you.

26

May those who love us love us. And those that don't love us, May God turn their hearts. And if He doesn't turn their hearts, May he turn their ankles, So we'll know them by their limping.

26

The reason the Irish are always fighting each other Is they have no other worthy opponents.

May you live as long as you want, And never want as long as you live.

26

May your glass be ever full. May the roof over your head be always strong. And may you be in heaven half an hour before the devil knows you're dead.

Here's to a fellow who smiles When life runs along like a song. And here's to the lad who can smile When everything goes dead wrong.

26

May the Good Lord take a liking to you, ... but not too soon!

An old Irish recipe for longevity: Leave the table hungry. Leave the bed sleepy. Leave the bar thirsty.

Always remember to forget The things that made you sad. But never forget to remember

26

As you slide down the banister of life, May the splinters never point the wrong way.

Always remember to forget The troubles that passed away. But never forget to remember The blessings that come each day.

If you're lucky enough to be Irish... You're lucky enough!

Tis better to buy a small bouquet And give to your friend this very day, Than a bushel of roses white and red To lay on his coffin after he's dead.

26

May the blessings of each day Be the blessings you need most.

Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it!

We cannot share this sorrow If we haven't grieved a while. Nor can we feel another's joy Until we've learned to smile.

26

I complained that I had no shoes Until I met a man who had no feet.

St. Patrick was a gentleman Who through strategy and stealth Drove all the snakes from Ireland. Here's toasting to his health. But not too many toastings Lest you lose yourself and then Forget the good St. Patrick And see all those snakes again.

May the enemies of Ireland never meet a friend.

26

For the test of the heart is trouble And it always comes with years. And the smile that is worth the praises of earth Is the smile that shines through the tears.

What is Irish diplomacy? It's the ability to tell a man to go to hell, So that he will look forward to making the trip.

An Irish method for tackling problems: There comes a time when you must take the bull By the tail and face the situation squarely.

26

May the leprechauns be near you, To spread luck along your way. And may all the Irish angels, Smile upon you St. Patrick's Day.

May the joys of today Be those of tomorrow. The goblets of life Hold no dregs of sorrow.

May the saddest day of your future be no worse Than the happiest day of your past.

Health and a long life to you. Land without rent to you. A child every year to you. And if you can't go to heaven, May you at least die in Ireland.

May you have: No frost on your spuds, No worms on your cabbage. May your goat give plenty of milk. And if you inherit a donkey, May she be in foal.

May you live long, Die happy, And rate a mansion in heaven.

May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. And rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.

May the luck of the Irish possess you. May the devil fly off with your worries. May God bless you forever and ever.

Ireland, sir, for good or evil, No other place under Heaven. And no man can touch its sod Or breathe its air without becoming Better or worse.

There are only two kinds of people in the world, The Irish And those who wish they were.

You're not as young as you used to be. But... You're not as old as you're going to be. So watch it!

Do not resent growing old. Many are denied the privilege.

May the Lord keep you in His hand And never close His fist too tight.

Murphy's Law: Nothing is as easy as it looks. Everything takes longer than you expect. And if anything can go wrong, It will at the worst possible moment.

26

Here's to you and yours And to mine and ours. And if mine and ours Ever come across to you and yours, I hope you and yours will do As much for mine and ours As mine and ours have done For you and yours!

May the most you wish for Be the least you get.

May the luck of the Irish Lead to happiest heights And the highway you travel Be lined with green lights.

Grant me a sense of humor, Lord, The saving grace to see a joke, To win some happiness from life, And pass it on to other folk.

26

Ireland, it's the one place on earth That heaven has kissed With melody, mirth, And meadow and mist.

May your troubles be less And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness Come through your door.

May your thoughts be as glad as the shamrocks. May your heart be as light as a song. May each day bring you bright happy hours, That stay with you all year long.

For each petal on the shamrock This brings a wish your way Good health, good luck, and happiness For today and every day.

26

May your heart be warm and happy With the lilt of Irish laughter Every day in every way And forever and ever after.

Now sweetly lies old Ireland Emerald green beyond the foam, Awakening sweet memories, Calling the heart back home.

May the blessings of light be upon you, Light without and light within. And in all your comings and goings, May you ever have a kindly greeting From them you meet along the road.

Wherever you go and whatever you do, May the luck of the Irish be there with you.

26

May you be poor in misfortune, Rich in blessings, Slow to make enemies, And quick to make friends. But rich or poor, quick or slow, May you know nothing but happiness From this day forward.

Like the goodness of the five loaves and two fishes, Which God divided among the five thousand men, May the blessing of the King who so divided Be upon our share of this common meal.

26

May you have food and raiment, A soft pillow for your head, May you be forty years in heaven Before the devil knows you're dead.

The health of all Ireland and of County Mayo, And when that much is dead, may we still be on the go.

26

Your health one and all, from one wall to the other, And you outside there speak up, brother!

May brooks and trees and singing hills Join in the chorus, too. And every gentle wind that blows Send happiness to you.

May the strength of three be in your journey.

May peace and plenty be the first To lift the latch on your door, And happiness be guided to your home By the candle of Christmas.

26

May your right hand always Be stretched out in friendship And never in want.

May there be a generation of children On the children of your children.

May you live all the days of your life. – Jonathan Swift

May you have warm words on a cold evening, A full moon on a dark night, And the road downhill all the way to your door

26

Here's that we may always have A clean shirt A clean conscience And a punt in our pocket.

May I see you gray And combing your grandchildren's hair.

26

May your neighbors respect you, Trouble neglect you, The angels protect you, And heaven accept you.

Mothers [fathers] hold their children's hands for just a little while... And their hearts forever.

"It is better to spend money like there's no tomorrow than to spend tonight like there's no money." - P.J. O'Rourke

26

Here's to a long life and a merry one. A quick death and an easy one. A pretty girl and an honest one. A cold beer-and another one!

Here's health to your enemies' enemies!

26

May you have the hindsight to know where you've been the foresight to know where you're going and the insight to know when you're going too far.

Health and a long life to you. Land without rent to you. A child every year to you. And if you can't go to heaven, May you at least die in Ireland.

26

Bless you and yours As well as the cottage you live in. May the roof overhead be well thatched And those inside be well matched.

Here's to you, as good as you are. Here's to me as bad as I am. As good as you are and as bad as I am, I'm as good as you are, as bad as I am.

May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and a smooth road all the way to your door.

May you be poor in misfortune, rich in blessings, slow to make enemies, quick to make friends. But rich or poor, quick or slow, may you know nothing but happiness from this day forward.

26

Bottoms up or bottoms down, Either way no one will frown. - Mike Anderson

26

May the leprechauns dance over your bed and bring you sweet dreams.

Experience is the comb that life gives a bald man.

Here's to you and here's to me. May we never disagree. But should we start to fight and 'cuss, Here's to me. – Frank Masterson

26

Here's to it and for it and do it again. For those that get to it And refuse to do it, May never get to it To do it again.

There are good ships and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships, and may they always be.

Good health, good life, good beer! – Ed Quigley

May the most you wish for is the least you get! – Jay O Brain

Here's to our wives, and here's to our sweethearts, may the two never meet!

Every man is sociable until a cow invades his garden.

May you always have money in your pocket a woman to love and a smile on your face.

May those who love us, love us. And those that don't love us, May God turn their hearts. And if He doesn't turn their hearts, May he turn their ankles. So we'll know them by their limping.

26

May you have length with your days, and strength with your step, and may each season have a reason to celebrate your faith in mankind!

To live above with the Saints we love, Ah, that is the purest glory. To live below with the Saints we know, Ah, that is another story.

Always remember that hindsight is the best insight to foresight.

May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty!

May all your troubles be little ones and all your little ones be trouble free.

The words that I've said I meant when I spoke and remember my words of wisdom feck'em if you can't take a joke. - Brian O'Toole

Perfection is something that cannot be achieved, it is something that we strive for. - Jara McKee

Here's to Hell! May the stay there be as fun as the way there!

What's traditional Irish toast will you be raising a glass to this St. Patrick's Day? Let us know in the comments!