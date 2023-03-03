Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Ireland will likely center around an invite to a state dinner hosted by King Charles at Hillsborough Castle outside Belfast on Tuesday, April 18.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are expected to be present at the state dinner.

It will reinforce the full court press underway to re–establish the full working of the Good Friday Agreement and bring about the resumption of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Former US President Bill Clinton, who drove US diplomatic efforts in the lead-up to the Good Friday Agreement, and his wife Hillary Clinton, who is currently the Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, may also be in attendance at the state dinner as they're planning to arrive in Ireland on Friday, April 14.

Clinton, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern are expected to hold a major conference on the critical importance of the Good Friday peace agreement in Belfast on Monday, April 17.

It is not known if Senator George Mitchell, a key negotiator for the Good Friday Agreement who has suffered recent health issues, will be in Belfast during the period.

The presence of President Biden would represent a major step by the United States to increase its focus on peace in Ireland.

Biden has made it abundantly clear that he takes his Irish heritage very seriously and has warned the British government on several occasions to protect and defend the Good Friday Agreement, which has never been fully implemented.

The presence of the Clintons, Blair, and Ahern also sends a strong signal of support.

Meanwhile, Clinton is expected to speak to an Irish American group, the Brehon Law Society, along with former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams on April 3 in New York.