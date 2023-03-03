President Joe Biden's Irish visit is set to take place towards the end of April and will last six days, according to the Irish Mirror.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Biden's delegation, according to reports.

Biden will visit Belfast and Dublin and his ancestral homeland in Louth and Mayo over the course of the visit, according to another report in the Irish Examiner.

The publication further reports that members of the US Secret Service have already arrived in Ireland to prepare for the visit.

Security personnel have reportedly visited Áras an Uachtaráin this week in preparation of the visit, while the Security Services have liaised with An Garda Síochána.

Officials from Biden's advance team will also arrive in Ireland over the coming days to conduct a "proper sweep" of the buildings and routes that Biden will visit during his time in Ireland.

Biden is expected to stay at the residence of the US Ambassador in Dublin's Phoenix Park during the six-day visit.

In December, Ambassador Claire Cronin said there was "no doubt" that Biden would visit Ireland in 2023.

Biden is also expected to stay in a hotel in the west of Ireland while he spends two days on a private visit to see his family in Co Mayo.

The Irish Mirror reports that Biden is keen to visit Ireland as a sitting US President as he fears he will not be re-elected in 2024. The President reportedly views the upcoming visit as a "swansong."

Biden previously visited Ireland as Vice President in 2016 when he spent time meeting his distant relatives in Ballina, Co Mayo.

He also visited Ireland in 2017 and met his distant relatives on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously stated that there is an "open invitation" for Biden to visit Ireland at any time, adding that he will extend the invitation once again when he travels to Washington on St. Patrick's Day.