Maura Healey, the Governor of Massachusetts, will travel to Ireland next week to address the Seanad Éireann (the Irish Senate) on the 30-year anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland.

The Irish American Governor's Irish visit also marks the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s state visit to Ireland, which Healey's office says “launched a new era of economic and cultural partnership between the United States and Ireland, particularly around trade and investment.”

Healey’s visit to Ireland comes at the invitation of fellow Massachusetts politician US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin, Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer, and the Boston-based JFK Library Foundation.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Healey said: “As the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Irish immigrants and the first openly LGBTQ+ Governor of Massachusetts, I’m honored to have been invited to address Seanad Éireann about the importance of developing our economic ties, standing up for our values and protecting the rights of everyone in our communities.

“I'm excited to meet with Ireland’s renowned business, technology, clean energy and education leaders to share with them all that Massachusetts has to offer – from our world-class education and research institutions to our cutting-edge biotechnology and clean energy sectors to our commitment to protecting civil rights and freedom – and why they should expand their activities here.”

Ambassador Cronin said: “I am delighted to welcome Governor Healey to Ireland.

“She will mark an historic occasion in Ireland’s civil rights journey, celebrate 60 years since the visit of President John F Kennedy, and build upon the strong and growing trade relationship between the US and Ireland.”

Read more Two Irish American women make history in the US midterm elections

Healey will arrive in Dublin on June 26 and will depart on June 30.

On Monday, June 26, she will take part in a Business Roundtable hosted by Enterprise Ireland at Enterprise Ireland’s Headquarters in Dublin.

On Tuesday morning, she will attend a Women in Tech Coffee Hour and a Tech Business Roundtable, both hosted by HubSpot.

Healey will address the Seanad Éireann at 3 pm Irish time on Tuesday afternoon. Her address will be live streamed.

Later on Tuesday, she will attend the 60 Years of Two-Way US-Ireland Trade and Investment Celebration, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Dublin (AmCham) and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

On Wednesday morning, Healey will attend the Clean Tech, Energy, and Sustainability Roundtable hosted by UMass Lowell. That afternoon, she will attend "Homecoming: JFK In Ireland Panel and Reception" at the EPIC museum in Dublin.

During her Irish visit, Healey will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and Oireachtas LGBTQI+ Caucus, and Ambassador Claire Cronin.