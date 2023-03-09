EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is asking people to delve deeper this St. Patrick’s Day and explore what it really means to be Irish.

Since EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum first opened in 2016, they have worked hard to challenge stereotypes attached to Ireland and its people. And these stereotypes are never more alive and well than on St. Patrick’s Day.

In a visually striking new campaign, EPIC has curated a selection of images that contrast the modern St. Patrick’s Day accessories with historical images of Irish people. EPIC is encouraging visitors and locals alike to dig a little bit deeper and discover what it truly means to be Irish, and how that meaning is forever tied to the people who have left these shores.

EPIC believes that St Patrick’s Day is about more than just wearing plastic hats, painting your face green, and donning shamrock shades, it’s about celebrating the rich heritage and culture of people in Ireland and our impact all over the world – whether that’s through our language, our literature, our art, our music, our dancing, our sense of humor or our politics.

Here are some ways you can discover what it really means to be Irish at EPIC….

Discover how an Irish police chief in Chicago helped to save hundreds of years of traditional Irish music, what it has to do with Rihanna, and why the quintessentially Red, White, and Blue genre of country music, couldn’t be more green.

Ireland isn’t just tin whistles and bodhráns, it has made an impact on many popular genres, from pop to punk.

Traditional Irish dance is practiced around the planet, as far afield as Brazil, New Zealand, and China. Find out about some of the early dancers who became renowned for their skills. Watch the famous ‘Riverdance’ performance that sparked a renewed global interest in this unique style of dance – and try out some dancing steps yourself.

Many world leaders have had prominent Irish ancestry. Whether it’s a calling for home or a soft spot for our beautiful country, many have also been influenced by or involved in, Irish politics.

From ground-breaking innovations in medicine and science to submarines and sheep shearing, Ireland has brought the world far more than shamrocks, potatoes, and leprechauns.

About EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum was created to honor the Irish diaspora abroad and recognize the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide. By combining personal emigrant perspectives with social and cultural context, visitors can understand why a person left Ireland and the beliefs and heritage they brought with them. The museum was voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2019, 2020 & 2021.

Check out EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum's website for more information. Open 7 days a week, you can visit EPIC at Custom House Quay, Dublin 1. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.