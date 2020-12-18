Join Timothy P. Egan, New York Times' op-ed columnist and author of the best-seller "The Immortal Irishman," as he interviews Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling about his new memoir, "After the Roof Caved in: An Immigrant's Journey from Ireland to America.”

IrishCentral is delighted to partner with Northwell Health and Irish America Magazine, sister publication to IrishCentral, to bring you this live, virtual discussion between Michael J. Dowling and Timothy P. Egan on Monday, December 21 at 2 pm EST.

You'll be able to watch and listen right here:

The webinar will feature Egan moderating an hour-long conversation with Dowling about his life and journey from his poverty-stricken beginnings in rural Ireland, to becoming the leader of New York's largest health care provider during a global pandemic during which Northwell has treated more than 100,000 Covid-19 patients.

Thrilled to speak w/ @nytimes columnist and acclaimed author @nytegan on Dec. 21. Join us for this virtual event, streaming live at 2pm (EST). Click this link and set a reminder: https://t.co/eBu1Bkr6vR @IrishCentral @irishamerica @NorthwellHealth pic.twitter.com/DWARO5olN0 — Michael J. Dowling (@MichaelJDowling) December 16, 2020

Dowling was on hand on December 14 when Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, became the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the US:

Breaking News! 📢 This morning, Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, became the... Posted by Northwell Health on Monday, December 14, 2020

About Northwell Health

With 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities, and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians, Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer. It cares for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support.

Northwell Health says: "Our 74,000 employees – 18,500 nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better.

"We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

"We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties."

Tune in Monday, December 21 at 2 pm EST for a special, virtual conversation between Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, and Timothy P. Egan, New York Times columnist and author.

