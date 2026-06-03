Long before Scarlett O'Hara swept across the screen in "Gone with the Wind," the real O'Haras were Lords of Luighne in Connacht, holding rank until the 17th century and more than 20,000 acres of Sligo land into the 1800s. Their descendants scattered far beyond the west of Ireland, from a bishop's seat in Scranton to the boom years of early Pittsburgh and, most famously, to Maureen O'Hara's five films alongside John Wayne.

Members of the O'Hara clan include archbishops, writers, and movie stars. Do you have O'Haras in your life? Here's their history.

History of the Irish surname O'Hara

Variants: Ó hEaghra

Hailing from County Sligo, O’Haras are descendants of Eaghra, once Lord of Luighne (an ancient territory in the province of Connacht) and a member of the household of Ollum, King of Munster.

Eaghra died in 976, but the O’Hara clan remained an important sept and held their rank as Lords of Luighne (today called Leyney) until the 17th century, and held lands in Sligo as recently as the 19th century.

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By the 14th century, the clan had divided into two distinct septs, led by two chiefs known as O’Hara Buide (yellow, or fair, presumably referring to his hair) and O’Hara Reagh (rough-faced), and the center of the septs was held at the village of Ballyharry (from ‘Ballyhara’).

As landlords, O’Haras held over 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares) of land in Sligo, and at one time, a branch migrated north to County Antrim, where there were numerous marriages between O’Haras and great families of the area.

Descendants could be found therein in later years under the name O’Haran or Haren. Today, most O’Haras are still found in Sligo and Leitrim.

Read more Irish origins of the surname Campbell

Famous O'Haras through history

Among the famous O’Haras throughout history, there have been a number of Bishops, including Bishop William O’Hara, the first bishop of Scranton, Pennsylvania, after whom a school is named, and John Francis O’Hara, Archbishop of Philadelphia, who was named Cardinal by Pope John XXIII.

James O’Hara, an entrepreneur from Co Mayo, later supported General Washington in the American War of Independence. The Irishman is credited with developing business in Pittsburgh and the West.

In more recent years, celebrated bearers of the name include John O’Hara, a distinguished short-story writer and novelist whose works include Appointment in Samarra and Butterfield 8 (the latter was made into an Oscar-winning movie starring Elizabeth Taylor). O’Hara, who wrote regularly for the New Yorker magazine, died in 1970.

Screen icon Maureen O’Hara, star of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Miracle on 34th Street, and classic "The Quiet Man", was born Maureen Fitzsimons in Dublin. After training at the famous Abbey Theater, she was scouted and taken to London for a screen test with actor Charles Laughton, which led to fame and fortune.

At the height of her career, Maureen was described as one of the world’s most beautiful women and, in particular, enjoyed sparkling on-screen chemistry with John Wayne in five feature films they made together between 1948 and 1972. The Maureen O’Hara Foundation Museum is in Glengarriff, Co. Cork, not far from where the actress lived in the latter part of her life.

Perhaps the most famous O’Hara of all, however, is the fictional character of Scarlett O’Hara, played by Vivien Leigh in the Hollywood epic, "Gone with the Wind", based on the book by Irish American Margaret Mitchell. Scarlett is the spoiled daughter of a rich plantation owner who finds herself battling dire poverty during the American Civil War.

* Originally published in March 2018. Updated in 2026..