A Catholic priest in Armagh has appeared in court accused of voyeurism after he allegedly spied on a woman for sexual thrills.

Fr. Aidan Patrick McCann, 35, with an address at the parochial house on Maddens Row in Keady, County Armagh, appeared at the Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from his solicitor's office on Friday and confirmed that he understood the single charge that had been brought against him.

Fr. McCann is accused of voyeurism following an incident on March 28 after he allegedly observed a female "doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed" for his own sexual gratification.

The Sunday World reports that the incident took place at a changing room at the Rushmere Shopping Centre, which is across the road from the Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Giving evidence to the court, Constable Mosgrove of the PSNI said she believed she could connect Fr. McCann to the offense.

Meanwhile, a prosecuting lawyer suggested that the case be adjourned "for some time" because the full case file was not due to be received until June 16.

District Judge Bernie Kelly agreed to put the case back until June 24.

Defense Solicitor Harry McCourt confirmed that he did not have any questions in relation to his client being charged with the offense.

Fr. McCann, who was ordained a priest in 2015, currently serves in the Armagh Diocese.