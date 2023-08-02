IrelandWeek, the annual series of events celebrating all sectors of the arts, has announced that its October event has been postponed.

The decision comes in response to the ongoing Screen Writers / SAG strike, which has impacted the ability to host events.

"We take immense pride in curating diverse events that bring together artists, musicians, filmmakers, and technology enthusiasts from all corners of the world," organizer Buzz O'Neill said in a statement today, August 2.

"However, the unforeseen challenges posed by the Screen Writers / SAG strike have forced us to make some difficult choices.

"The affected events were designed to provide a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the magic of TV studios, engage with their favorite actors, and celebrate the art of cinema.

"In light of the current strike situation, we believe that postponing these events is the most responsible course of action to ensure the satisfaction of our participants and stakeholders."

IrelandWeek has been a long-standing platform for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ireland and promoting its talents on an international stage. Patrons of the annual event include Chris O'Dowd, Colin Farrell, Fionnula Flanagan, and Hozier.

Despite the unavoidable postponements, organizers of IrelandWeek will continue to host a wide array of events across various other sectors of the arts.

O'Neill continued: "We sincerely apologize to all the attendees, artists, sponsors, and partners who were eagerly looking forward to the affected events.

"Your support and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind the success of IrelandWeek, and we assure you that we are doing everything in our capacity to bring back these events once the situation permits.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of IrelandWeek's journey, and we remain hopeful that we will overcome these challenges together.

"Let us stand in solidarity with the talented individuals of the entertainment industry during this time of uncertainty."

For further updates and the latest information on IrelandWeek, please visit its website IrelandWeek.com.