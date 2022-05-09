IrelandWeek, which is kicking off this week in California, is delighted to announce Irish professional wrestler "Sheamus" AKA Stephen Farrelly will be joining the highly-anticipated lineup.

"Sheamus", four-time world champion and the first Irish world champion in WWE history, will be joining David Nihill and an all-star Irish cast of comedians for a fun chat and a few surprises this Wednesday, May 11 at The Hollywood Improv.

This is just one of the many exciting events taking place at this year's IrelandWeek, which is making it's proud return to Los Angeles to showcase a breadth of exciting events throughout the 12-day lineup. The celebration will highlight where Ireland excels, in the field of entertainment, arts, culture, tourism, tech, food, fashion, and business.

Click here to learn more about IrelandWeek and how you can get tickets to the amazing events taking place from May 11-23, 2022.

While Kerryman and CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan and satirical pranksters Waterford Whispers News will feature in Leviathan, the original Irish political and cultural cabaret at the Town House in Venice as part of Ireland Week on May 14th at 8 pm.

Other events that are not to be missed include the Samuel Beckett Symposium which will be a celebration of one of Ireland’s best-loved and most enigmatic figures. IrelandWeek is honored to be joined by Dr. Feargal Whelan from Trinity College Dublin and Dr. Katherine Weiss, Associate Dean, College of Arts & Letters, CalState University, Los Angeles for this wonderful evening that will feature music and readings from very special guests.

On Sunday, May 15 join in on the fun for the Family Sports Day with all your favorites such as the Egg & Spoon, the 3-legged race and the potato sack race. Plus the Annual Poc Fada Hurling Competition will be hosted on Santa Monica Beach.

In addition, IrelandWeek will launch a new business to business anchor event, The Ireland Connects Networking Showcase. The showcase allows Irish and U.S. leaders from entertainment, tech, business, arts and culture to connect and form productive relationships

This year's IrelandWeek patrons include Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston, Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, Emmy Award winners Chris O’Dowd and Fionnula Flanagan, Multi-platinum artist Hozier, and Multiple Emmy Award nominee Roma Downey.

