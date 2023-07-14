The recently-confirmed Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has forced the ongoing Galway Film Fleadh to pull a scheduled Q&A with actor Matthew Modine.

The Fleadh, which is celebrating its 35th year, has become the first festival to have a promotion event pulled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. PST on July 14. As part of the strike, all SAG members were instructed to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by TV/Theatrical Contracts.

Modine's film "The Martini Shot", which follows an aging movie director who is shooting what he believes is his last movie, aired at the Fleadh on Thursday night.

Modine was due to take part in a Q&A at the screening but removed himself from any further promotional activity due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

His co-star Fiona Glascott was also due to take part in the Q&A but pulled out for the same reason.

Modine was keen to avoid anything that "crosses a picket", according to Deadline. The actor also released a lengthy statement in solidarity with the strike.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"From the moment I joined, SAG has always had my back," Modine said.

"Today, I’m heartened to witness the solidarity and support of fellow union members from IATSE, Writers Guild, DGA, and the Teamsters. Together, we stand as one, defending the rights and well-being of all SAG-AFTRA union members.

"I extend my gratitude to those who understand the significance of our strike authorization. By sending a clear message to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating team, we refuse to accept anything less than an ideal agreement with our employers. This vote showcases our unwavering solidarity and commitment to one another.

"Let us stand united, artists, filmmakers, and industry professionals, in unwavering support of the strike. Together, we demand fairness, equitable treatment, and a future where the contributions of every member in the entertainment industry are valued and respected. Our solidarity is our strength as we strive to create a more just and inclusive landscape for generations to come."

He also said the strike threatens the ongoing Galway Film Fleadh, describing the festival as an "event where hundreds of us have gathered to share our artistic endeavors".

"These opportunities often become turning points in people’s lives, allowing audiences to discover extraordinary cinematic gems.

"The film I’m here with was a labor of love, finally completed after scraping together funds since its filming in 2018," he added. "Tonight was meant to be our world premiere, a celebration thwarted by unforeseen circumstances. But sometimes, sacrifices must be made on the path to victory."

Galway Film Fleadh CEO Miriam Allen acknowledged in a statement on Thursday that the Fleadh was the first film festival in the world to be impacted by the strike.

"The Fleadh is the first film festival in the world to be affected by the upcoming strike action and we believe there is no better way to show our solidarity with both SAG and the WGA than showing the wonderful work of their members on the screen," Allen said in a statement.