Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, YorkTest has unveiled the results of a study that shows soda bread to be the most popular Irish food in the United States.

Overall, Irish soda bread has become the most popular recipe for the holiday across the US, with a 2,813% rise in searches compared to last year.

A full Irish breakfast followed in second place, with an increase of 1,823% in searches, also gaining one of the highest search increases in most individual states (eight) along with cured salmon.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The study, conducted by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest, analyzed Google search data in each state across the country to determine which St. Patrick’s Day recipes have had the biggest rise in searches in the last year.

Americans living within the US, but this celebration also comes with a lot of parades, and an 819% increase in Guinness consumption. With Guinness being such an iconic part of the Irish holiday, testing for gluten intolerance prior to the celebration means you’ll know if you can enjoy the traditional barley-based beverage without any discomfort, whether it's as a pint or incorporated in Irish soda bread.

The most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipes in each state in 2023