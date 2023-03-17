Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, YorkTest has unveiled the results of a study that shows soda bread to be the most popular Irish food in the United States.
Overall, Irish soda bread has become the most popular recipe for the holiday across the US, with a 2,813% rise in searches compared to last year.
A full Irish breakfast followed in second place, with an increase of 1,823% in searches, also gaining one of the highest search increases in most individual states (eight) along with cured salmon.
The study, conducted by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest, analyzed Google search data in each state across the country to determine which St. Patrick’s Day recipes have had the biggest rise in searches in the last year.
With Guinness being such an iconic part of the Irish holiday, there's an 819% increase in Guinness consumption during St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
The most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipes in each state in 2023
- Alabama - Dublin Coddle
- Alaska - Boxty
- Arizona - Full Irish Breakfast
- Arkansas - Cured Salmon
- California - Irish Coffee
- Colorado - Barmbrack
- Connecticut - Boxty and White Pudding
- Delaware - Colcannon
- Florida - Irish Shortbread
- Georgia - White Pudding
- Hawaii - Fish Pie
- Idaho - Cured Salmon, Full Irish Breakfast, Fish Pie and White Pudding
- Illinois - Colcannon
- Indiana - Irish Soda Bread
- Iowa - Cured Salmon and Full Irish Breakfast
- Kansas - Cured Salmon
- Kentucky - Brown Bread
- Louisiana - Cured Salmon
- Maine - Dublin Coddle
- Maryland - Cured Salmon
- Massachusetts - Irish Shortbread
- Michigan - Brown Bread
- Minnesota - White Pudding
- Mississippi - Cured Salmon
- Missouri - Barmbrack
- Montana - Irish Coffee
- Nebraska - Irish Coddle
- Nevada - Barmbrack
- New Hampshire - Full Irish Breakfast
- New Jersey - Full Irish Breakfast
- New Mexico - White Pudding
- New York - Irish Pasties
- North Carolina - Irish Pasties
- North Dakota - Bangers and Mash
- Ohio - Irish Pasties
- Oklahoma - Barmbrack
- Oregon - Irish Coffee
- Pennsylvania - Irish Pasties
- Rhode Island - Full Irish Breakfast and White Pudding
- South Carolina - Irish Pasties
- South Dakota - Seafood Chowder
- Tennessee - Full Irish Breakfast
- Texas - Irish Shortbread
- Utah - Full Irish Breakfast
- Vermont - Boxty
- Virginia - Irish Shortbread
- Washington - Barmbrack
- West Virginia - Black Pudding
- Wisconsin - Irish Pasties
- Wyoming - Colcannon
