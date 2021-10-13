Guinness cured salmon? You better believe it!
If you're up for trying something a tad out of the ordinary, this delicious smoked salmon recipe should be next on your list.
Ingredients
1lb of salmon
1 lime
1 lemon
1 oz sugar
1 tablespoon toasted coriander seeds
50ml extra Guinness
2oz salt Garden cress
Bunch of fresh coriander roughly chopped
1 carrot
Bunch of fresh dill roughly chopped
12 cauliflower florets
1 cucumber
12 pearl onions
6 tablespoons crème fraiche
2 tablespoons horseradish sauce
Method
Trim the salmon sides if needed. Toast the coriander seeds and zest and juice of the lemons and limes. Then put the zest of lemon and lime, salt, sugar, coriander seeds and juice into a blender and blitz roughly.
Rub the mix into the salmon on both sides and pour the Guinness over it. Roughly chop the herbs and mix over and under the salmon.
Leave to cure for 36-48 hours and turn every couple of hours. When cured take out of liquid and wash off lightly. Trim off any brown from the salmon and carve thinly.
For pickled vegetables peel one carrot, dice and place into boiling water to cook. Add 12 small cauliflower florets into the boiling water with the carrot. Add ¼ cucumber diced and seedless then add 12 small pearl onions.
Finish the recipe by garnishing a plate with the salmon, horseradish crème Fraiche, and pickled vegetables and finish with mixed cress.
Comments