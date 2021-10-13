Guinness cured salmon? You better believe it!

If you're up for trying something a tad out of the ordinary, this delicious smoked salmon recipe should be next on your list.

Read more If you want to know how to cook with Guinness, ask this man

Ingredients

1lb of salmon

1 lime

1 lemon

1 oz sugar

1 tablespoon toasted coriander seeds

50ml extra Guinness

2oz salt Garden cress

Bunch of fresh coriander roughly chopped

1 carrot

Bunch of fresh dill roughly chopped

12 cauliflower florets

1 cucumber

12 pearl onions

6 tablespoons crème fraiche

2 tablespoons horseradish sauce

Read more Root vegetable and squash soup with cheese soda bread recipes

Method

Trim the salmon sides if needed. Toast the coriander seeds and zest and juice of the lemons and limes. Then put the zest of lemon and lime, salt, sugar, coriander seeds and juice into a blender and blitz roughly.

Rub the mix into the salmon on both sides and pour the Guinness over it. Roughly chop the herbs and mix over and under the salmon.

Leave to cure for 36-48 hours and turn every couple of hours. When cured take out of liquid and wash off lightly. Trim off any brown from the salmon and carve thinly.

For pickled vegetables peel one carrot, dice and place into boiling water to cook. Add 12 small cauliflower florets into the boiling water with the carrot. Add ¼ cucumber diced and seedless then add 12 small pearl onions.

Read more Clodagh McKenna's baked eggs with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese recipe

Finish the recipe by garnishing a plate with the salmon, horseradish crème Fraiche, and pickled vegetables and finish with mixed cress.