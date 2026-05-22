Netflix has officially acquired worldwide rights to the film adaptation of "Bad Bridgets," Northern Ireland Screen has confirmed.

The feature film is inspired by the book "Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem, and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women" by historians Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick.

The book was part of the Bad Bridget project, which also featured a podcast and exhibition.

Variety reported this week that "the Irish period thriller was one of the buzziest projects to launch at last year’s American Film Market."

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While Daisy Edgar-Jones, who shot to fame in "Normal People," was originally slated to star in the film, Variety now reports that she has been replaced by Irish actress Alison Oliver. British actress Emilia Jones will also be leading.

Rich Peppiatt, the BAFTA Award-winning director of "Kneecap," is on board to direct the historical thriller after he and "Kneecap" producer Trevor Birney optioned the project last year. They are producing alongside Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment for their Coup d’Etat Films banner, which launched in 2024.

Oscar-winning production designer James Price and costume designer Kate Hawley are also attached to the project, Variety noted.

Filming is scheduled to begin later in 2026 across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

A synopsis of the upcoming film says: "Set during the 19th century against the devastating backdrop of famine, Bad Bridgets follows two sisters attempting to escape poverty, hunger and an abusive father by travelling to America.

"Once they arrive in New York, they become part of the chaotic world of women known as the 'Bridgets.'"

The film was developed with support from Queen’s University Belfast.

Commenting on the project last year, Professor Leanne McCormick from Ulster University said: "This project has always been about giving voice to forgotten and misunderstood female stories and the complexities of emigration.

"Our Bad Bridgets were sometimes the victims of their situations, but many of the women and girls in our research also made choices to commit crimes.

"The film adaptation of Bad Bridgets will shine a light on the lives of Irish emigrant women, and we’re thrilled to see their stories brought to life by such a talented cast and creative team.

"It’s a powerful reminder of how history can speak to the present."

Professor Elaine Farrell from Queen’s University Belfast added: “Our Bad Bridget research gives us glimpses of the intimate lives and personalities of Irish girls and women who ended up in the courtrooms, prisons and institutions of North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Their crimes were varied, as were their motives, and we have loved being able to tell some of their stories in our book, podcast, and exhibition.

"We are thrilled that this major film will bring an aspect of Irish women’s history to the big screen.”