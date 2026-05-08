CraicFest is bringing back its annual Craic Comedy Fest on May 29 at The Wolfhound in Astoria, with Dublin-born comedian and singer-songwriter Siomha Hennessy headlining a bill built around sharp voices from across the comedy world. Hosted by Aidan Kelly and funded by the Cultural Immigrant Initiative, the free RSVP-only event promises a lively celebration of Irish talent, community, and crossover comedy.

CraicFest is back with its annual Craic Comedy Fest on May 29 at The Wolfhound in Astoria. Comedy Fest is an annual showcase of comedians from diverse backgrounds held in conjunction with the City Council of New York. The gig was made possible thanks to council member Julie Won.

Their special guest from Ireland is Siomha Hennessy. Hennessy is a Dublin-born comedian and singer-songwriter. Her solo musical comedy "The Coil’s Lament" had sell-out runs in both Edinburgh and Dublin Fringe festivals. Her work blends witty social commentary with unique original songwriting.

Comedy Fest has a stellar lineup of comedians, including Abby Govindan, who is coming off her smash-hit “Turning 30” tour. Paige Gallagher, who is ½ Irish and ½ Asian, is coming in from LA. Her first headlining show was in New York City at the NY Comedy Festival. She is now a comedy sensation in LA. The show is hosted by local comedian Aidan Kelly.

Festival Director/founder Terence Mulligan commented: “Craic Comedy Fest has the most diverse lineup yet. This is part of our long-term planning to make our events more inclusive. Delighted to have such dynamic comedians as Aidan O’Kelly, Abby Govindan, and Paige Gallagher. Our special guest Siomha brings the Irish sensibility to this show, and we are lucky to have her."

Craic Comedy Fest has previously hosted legendary Irish comedians such as Ardal O’Hanlon, Deirdre O’Kane, and most recently Colin Quinn ("Saturday Night Live"). Craic Comedy Fest is Funded by the Cultural Immigrant Initiative. Comedy Fest is presented by Muff Liquor.

Craic Comedy Fest will take place on May 29, 2026, at 8 pm at The Wolfhound in Astoria.

This is a free event; however, an RSVP is required. Find out more on Eventbrite. For more information about upcoming events, visit TheCraicFest.com