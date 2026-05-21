The Irish participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla who were illegally detained by Israeli authorities earlier this week have been deported from Israel.

"All of the Irish will leave [on] Turkish airplane via Turkey today," Suhad Bishara, lawyer for the flotilla detainees, told RTÉ Radio's Today with David McCullagh on Thursday.

Bishara further said: "The image that we have is that there was very systematic and patterned violence against participants.

"Many of them were in severe pain, and we know of three at least were hospitalized last night and released later on."

Bishara said many complained of humiliation, while some complained of sexual harassment.

"We can say for sure, from our experience in the past several years representing Flotilla participants, this was the most severe in the last ten years or so in terms of violence, degrading, humiliating treatment."

Bishara said the interception and detention of the Flotilla participants was "in clear violation of international law."

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee said earlier on Thursday that the Irish citizens will be met by representatives from Ireland's Embassy in Turkey "to ensure continuity of support and assistance upon arrival."

Global Sumud Flotilla group confirmed on Thursday: "After repeated attempts to demoralize, criminalize and suppress global solidarity, israel succumbs to its own failures and releases our 428 activists."

Among the Flotilla participants whom Israel detained are more than a dozen Irish citizens, including Margaret Ester Connolly, the sister of the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly.

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The 54-boat Global Sumud Flotilla launched its final leg on May 14, bound for Gaza to deliver food and aid to Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Israeli authorities intercepted the boats in international waters earlier this week and detained the participants.

On Tuesday, Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded, saying: "I strongly condemn the interception of boats in the Sumud flotilla in international waters and the detention of those on board by Israeli military forces, and call for their immediate release.

"Meanwhile, the Government has raised concerns for the welfare of those detained by the Israeli authorities.

"Such interceptions and detentions are wholly unacceptable and must stop. The Government will also discuss with EU partners how we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of our citizens."

Statement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin on aid Flotilla. pic.twitter.com/rxOtHqOlP9 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 18, 2026

Thursday's deportation of the Global Flotilla Summit participants comes the day after Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, circulated footage showing him taunting the detainees, captioning the clip "Welcome to Israel."

In the footage, detained Irish activist Caitríona Graham can be seen and heard chanting "Free, Free Palestine" just before Ben-Gvir walks past. Graham is then pushed down by soldiers.

The video has been condemned by world leaders, including in Ireland.

McEntee said on Wednesday that she was "appalled and shocked by the video footage... in which illegally detained participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including Irish citizens, are not in any way being treated with appropriate dignity or respect."

She said: "At my instruction, Ireland’s Ambassador to Israel has demanded immediate assurances that the welfare and wellbeing of all Irish citizens is safeguarded and that they are afforded all the protections that they are entitled to under international law. I have also demanded their immediate release.

"I can assure their families and loved ones that our citizens will be afforded all appropriate consular assistance and support as soon as we secure access to them."

Utterly appalling and unacceptable behaviour by Minister Gvir and the Israeli government. Our Embassy has formally raised this matter with the Israeli authorities and have demanded proper and humane treatment of Irish citizen. These actions cannot be allowed to continue. https://t.co/2pfurpLjXd — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) May 20, 2026

The Taoiseach separately said on Wednesday: "Appalled at the shocking behaviour of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir towards illegally detained members of the Sumud Flotilla.

"The Israeli government’s actions are in breach of international law and I intend to raise this issue at EU level."

Appalled at the shocking behaviour of Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir towards illegally detained members of the Sumud Flotilla. The Israeli government’s actions are in breach of international law and I intend to raise this issue at EU level. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 20, 2026

On Thursday, Ireland's Tanaiste Simon Harris also reacted to the footage, saying: "The actions of the Israeli government towards illegally detained members of the Sumud Flotilla, including Irish and EU citizens, is despicable and cannot be consequence free.

"Illegally detaining citizens in international waters and then degrading them. It is disgusting. Condemnation is important, but not enough. I fully support the work being done by our Foreign Minister, Helen McEntee and the Taoiseach on this.

"I intend to raise it with fellow European People Party Leaders also. There must be a strong, unambiguous EU response and I reiterate the calls for the suspension of trade elements of the EU Israel Association Agreement.

"This has been our consistent position as a country. It is long past time for Europe to act."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the Dáil voted 77 votes to 62 against the Sanctions Against The State of Israel bill. First put forth by People Before Profit in November, the bill proposed to prohibit all trade, investment, financial dealings, and state-linked economic activity with Israel.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, McEntee said the bill had "unintended consequences."

However, she further said that Ireland is advocating for the suspension of the EU-Israel Trade Association Agreement at the EU level. She said that, separately, she will publish legislation in the coming weeks for the Occupied Territories Bill.