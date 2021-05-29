Check out these easy and relatively healthy Memorial Day Irish recipes that you can whip up on the grill this weekend.
It’s here! Already! Memorial Day weekend is upon us. The chance of the first big hurrah for the summer and the time to get the barbecue fired up with some easy Irish recipes. We have everything from appetizer to dessert on this menu.
Of course, this weekend is also an opportunity to remember the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces and celebrate their achievements and bravery.
So kick back, fire up the barbecue and enjoy some of these delicious recipes from Irish chefs and from Guinness themselves.
Irish whiskey BBQ sauce and basting stock recipe
Chef Gilligan's pork spareribs with secret BBQ sauce recipe
Slap these Guinness beef burgers on the barbecue
And for sides? You only need one…of course.
The perfect traditional Irish potato salad recipe
And if, after all of that, you’re still hungry? What about this:
Chef Gilligan's summertime strawberry sundae recipe
* Originally published in May 2018.
