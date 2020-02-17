"Be My Valentine" won the hearts of people around the world when she was born on February 14, 2020 in Co Antrim!

A farm in Northern Ireland had a special Valentine’s Day delivery when a calf was born with a remarkably perfect heart-shaped patch on its forehead.

James McAuley of Parkshaw Farm in Bushmills, Co Antrim told Belfast Live: "I've seen ones kind of like it but it's just the date, being Valentine's Day. It was my mum that said 'look at the heart on her head!'"

Fittingly, McAuley says that the newborn Jersey calf will be named "Be My Valentine."

The Co Antrim farmer said his three young children took a particular liking to the farm's newest addition: “They just love the wee jersey calves, their nature is very different to other calves."

McAuley Multimedia shared these adorable snapshots of McAuley’s three children with the now-viral calf:

Our pics of the Valentines Calf went worldwide this week! Lovely story for the 14th Posted by McAuley Multimedia Ltd on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Over on Twitter, Steven McAuley's photos of "Be My Valentine" racked up more than one thousand likes and garnered tons of warm responses:

Has to be the best love story around today! Calf born on McAuleys farm in Bushmills this morning with a perfect heart on its head! 💖 pic.twitter.com/kgcTSstEoh — Steven McAuley (@McAuleySteven) February 14, 2020

James McAuley added: "I just can't believe the way it's taken off."