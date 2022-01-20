A pony has been reunited with its owner after being taken into "custody" in a Co Monaghan Garda station on January 18.

The pony was said to have been “playing havoc with traffic on the Main Street” of Carrickmacross and was taken by gardaí into the local Cavan Monaghan Garda Division station.

In an online post, local gardaí said the pony “thankfully came quietly” and a video showed the pony being led through the station by a member of the gardaí.

An online appeal was then launched to reunite the pony with its owner, with Carrickmacross gardaí saying regular checks were being made on the “prisoner” who was offered “release on bale, but he just ate it”.

In the online appeal, the owner was also urged to bring a shovel to the station and told that there would be “neigh problem” in handing over the pony.

A few hours later, the owner arrived at the station and Carrickmacross gardaí said they were “delighted to reunite this wee fella with his owner”.

Carrickmacross gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in sharing the appeal online and paid special thanks to those who offered to provide food, transport, and temporary accommodation for the station’s visitor.