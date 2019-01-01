Animals
WATCH: A school trip to the Dublin Zoo nearly 100 years ago
Where are the best birdwatching locations in Ireland?
Fungie, Ireland's most famous dolphin, was a rare breed, study confirms
Connemara ponies: Facts about Ireland's native horse breed
"Blood was everywhere" - Man reveals terrifying shark bite ordeal off Waterford coast
Rescuers’ joy as stolen pony is finally found after four-week search
Notre Dame used to have Irish Terriers as their mascots
Great Big All-Ireland Hedgehog Count: How you can help a declining species
Animal rescue charity issues major appeal after horse stolen from premises
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